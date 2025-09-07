Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:46
Union
U$0,01114+14,72%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001239+1,22%
Capverse
CAP$0,14215+22,34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01274+1,83%
TONCOIN
TON$3,093+2,04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000556+3,15%
  • Community anger grows
  • SHIB leaves top 30

The official X account of Shiba Inu’s Shibarium network has raised some eyebrows by openly encouraging SHIB holders to spam crypto comment sections with mentions of the once-popular cryptocurrency.

Moreover, they specifically asked users to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools for automating comment creation, which seems to be a whole new level of desperation.

The account seemingly wants to artificially inflate the presence of the most successful Dogecoin copycat with the help of spam.

You Might Also Like

The extremely embarrassing “market strategy” apparently shows that the project is no longer capable of generating organic interest, which is why it is resorting to effectively begging followers for spam replies.

Community anger grows

“SHIB is already dead, and you are dead too,” a commentator said in response to the cringeworthy X post.

Some have also expressed frustration with the lack of ecosystem development.

SHIB leaves top 30

According to CoinGecko data, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is nowhere to be found within the CoinMarketCap top 30.

Back in 2021, the token briefly managed to enter the top 10 and flip DOGE by market cap.

Those who invested in SHIB at its all-time high back in 2021 are now down by a whopping 86% after almost four years despite the fact that the market has experienced significant growth since then.

The second-biggest meme cryptocurrency is now smaller than Litecoin (LTC) and Toncoin (TON).

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inus-shibarium-debuts-embarrassing-marketing-plan-as-community-anger-grows

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.
Numeraire
NMR$20,891+19,43%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:47
Share
Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu's market performance is unstable, but some positive signs appear
CROSS
CROSS$0,21503+0,18%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000556+3,15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:24
Share
Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started. The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part. The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and […]
GET
GET$0,008647+0,83%
Particl
PART$0,1982+8,30%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,1475+4,74%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 19:09
Share

Trending News

More

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Cipher Mining: Mining output in August was 241 BTC, and holdings reached 1,414 BTC

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts