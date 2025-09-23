Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads Entire BAD Holdings: Details

Key Notes

Christopher Johnson, President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI (BAD) project, confirmed that the hackers of Shibarium Bridge have cleared their holdings.

Recently, 2,057.39 BAD tokens were swapped for 3.2 ETH through MetaMask.

The Shiba Inu team earlier froze 4.6 million BONE to avoid further exploitation.

The bad actors behind the Shibarium Bridge exploit have successfully offloaded the entire Bad Idea AI (BAD) holdings that were siphoned. The transaction was spotted by Christopher Johnson, President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI (BAD) project. On-chain data also confirmed that the last batch of the BAD token holdings was sold recently.

Shibarium Bridge Exploiter Execute Multiple Tranches of Token Sales

According to Mr. Lightspeed, as Johnson is called on X, there are no BAD tokens left in the wallets of the Shibarium bridge exploiter.







He shared the link to blockchain data supporting his claim. Apparently, the attackers initiated and executed a swap of BAD to Ethereum



ETH

$4 195







24h volatility:

0.3%





Market cap:

$506.56 B







Vol. 24h:

$33.61 B





. Precisely, 2,057.39 BAD tokens were swapped for 3.2 ETH through the self-custodial wallet MetaMask.

By the timestamp, the transaction was executed at 02:36 (UTC) on Sept. 22, 2025. This transaction marks the offload of the last batch of BAD in their holdings.

The attackers wasted no time in transferring all 3.2 ETH to another wallet with the address 0x45b…0DF2a. Based on the ETH current price of $4,208.50, the transferred holding is worth about $13,467.

CoinMarketCap data shows that ETH market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are at $508.37 billion and $39.62 billion, respectively.

Shibarium Bridge Falls Victim of an Attack

Backtrack to September 12, when the attackers carried out the exploit on Shibarium bridge, they made away with more than $4 million in crypto assets. This included Shiba Inu



SHIB

$0.000012







24h volatility:

1.2%





Market cap:

$7.19 B







Vol. 24h:

$246.90 M





, ETH, ROAR, and the 2,057 BAD tokens. Since that time, the bad actors have been offloading the holdings gradually, according to the on-chain data.

In his personal foreword, top developer of Shiba Inu Kaal Dhairya, confirmed the transactions. Within the last few days, the same address that received the 3.2 ETH has liquidated most of its holdings. On Sept. 20, it offloaded 1.01 billion SHIB for 2.90 ETH, equivalent to $12,107, through MetaMask.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu team tried to control the extent of losses to the attacker by freezing 4,600,000 BONE on Sept. 13. From the investigation, it was gathered that the bad players behind the attack leveraged a flash loan to acquire the 4.6 million BONE. To achieve this exploit, they compromised validator signing keys, and this provided access and control over the protocol.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.







Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites. Godfrey Benjamin on X



