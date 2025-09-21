The post Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2.3 million hack  Asset recovery uncertain  According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum.  The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.   Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers.  $2.3 million hack  On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation.  The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests.  The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions.  You Might Also Like The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.   Asset recovery uncertain  Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again.  A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved.  If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund.  A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented.  Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclearThe post Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2.3 million hack  Asset recovery uncertain  According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum.  The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.   Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers.  $2.3 million hack  On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation.  The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests.  The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions.  You Might Also Like The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.   Asset recovery uncertain  Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again.  A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved.  If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund.  A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented.  Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclear

Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:11
Union
U$0.013003-5.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-0.07%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06606+14.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04591+4.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1264-1.01%
  • $2.3 million hack 
  • Asset recovery uncertain 

According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum. 

The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.  

Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers. 

$2.3 million hack 

On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation. 

The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests. 

The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions. 

You Might Also Like

The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.  

Asset recovery uncertain 

Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again. 

A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved. 

If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund. 

A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented. 

Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclear

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is buzzing with opportunities. Among thousands of tokens launching, only a handful manage to combine narrative strength, tokenomics, and community loyalty. BullZilla, Pepe, and FLOKI stand tall as the top presales with 100x potential. They represent different angles of the meme coin revolution while attracting financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain […] Continue Reading: BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009618+0.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001053-0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Share
BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape. Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement Source: tradingview  Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels! Conclusion BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173086-6.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1263-1.17%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002262-21.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:44
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are back in the spotlight as traders gear up for the next bull run. Both tokens are expected to reach new highs in 2025, supported by strong communities and continued visibility in the market.
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003588-3.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286-0.23%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+7.70%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/21 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Senatör Cynthia Lummis, ABD’nin Trilyonlarca Dolarlık Borcu İçin Devasa Bitcoin Önerisi Sundu!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced