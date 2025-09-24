The post Shibarium Exploiter Sells Final $BAD Tokens Worth $13.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shibarium Bridge exploiter has sold the remaining of their $BAD tokens in a significant event in the history of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The relocation was verified when blockchain data showed a swap of over 2,057 billion BAD which is worth about $13,759 to about 3.19 ETH worth about $13,407. The sale occurred on September 22, 2025, at 02:36 UTC, signaling the complete clearance of the attacker’s BAD stash. Mr. Lightspeed and President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, drew attention to this decisive transaction. Shortly after liquidating the BAD tokens, the exploiter moved all 3.2 ETH gained from the sale into the wallet address 0x45b…0DF2a. This address has been central to the systematic sell-off activity since the September 12 breach. Shibarium Hack: Wallet Liquidations and Asset Holdings The Shibarium Bridge hack, carried out on September 12, led to losses exceeding $4 million in stolen assets. These included SHIB, ETH, ROAR, and BAD tokens. Since the exploit, the attacker has been offloading assets in phases through MetaMask transactions, according to both on-chain data and statements from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya. On September 20, the wallet liquidated 1.01 billion SHIB for 2.90 ETH, valued at about $12,107. The following day, another 3 billion SHIB was swapped for 8.64 ETH. The exploiter also sold 1,000 LEASH tokens for 3.46 ETH, further demonstrating an ongoing liquidation strategy. At press time, the primary wallet, 0x45b…0DF2a, holds about 51.16 ETH, worth roughly $213,515, and 4,746 LEASH tokens, valued at $52,255. A second linked wallet, 0x3B7…511A8, retains around 3,630 LEASH tokens, worth nearly $40,075. Additional assets are spread across other addresses controlled by the attackers. Shiba Inu’s Response and Security Push Shiba Inu team has not been idle. In an attempt to recover funds, the developers offered a 5 ETH bounty, worth around $23,000, with a… The post Shibarium Exploiter Sells Final $BAD Tokens Worth $13.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shibarium Bridge exploiter has sold the remaining of their $BAD tokens in a significant event in the history of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The relocation was verified when blockchain data showed a swap of over 2,057 billion BAD which is worth about $13,759 to about 3.19 ETH worth about $13,407. The sale occurred on September 22, 2025, at 02:36 UTC, signaling the complete clearance of the attacker’s BAD stash. Mr. Lightspeed and President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, drew attention to this decisive transaction. Shortly after liquidating the BAD tokens, the exploiter moved all 3.2 ETH gained from the sale into the wallet address 0x45b…0DF2a. This address has been central to the systematic sell-off activity since the September 12 breach. Shibarium Hack: Wallet Liquidations and Asset Holdings The Shibarium Bridge hack, carried out on September 12, led to losses exceeding $4 million in stolen assets. These included SHIB, ETH, ROAR, and BAD tokens. Since the exploit, the attacker has been offloading assets in phases through MetaMask transactions, according to both on-chain data and statements from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya. On September 20, the wallet liquidated 1.01 billion SHIB for 2.90 ETH, valued at about $12,107. The following day, another 3 billion SHIB was swapped for 8.64 ETH. The exploiter also sold 1,000 LEASH tokens for 3.46 ETH, further demonstrating an ongoing liquidation strategy. At press time, the primary wallet, 0x45b…0DF2a, holds about 51.16 ETH, worth roughly $213,515, and 4,746 LEASH tokens, valued at $52,255. A second linked wallet, 0x3B7…511A8, retains around 3,630 LEASH tokens, worth nearly $40,075. Additional assets are spread across other addresses controlled by the attackers. Shiba Inu’s Response and Security Push Shiba Inu team has not been idle. In an attempt to recover funds, the developers offered a 5 ETH bounty, worth around $23,000, with a…

Shibarium Exploiter Sells Final $BAD Tokens Worth $13.7K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:26
The Shibarium Bridge exploiter has sold the remaining of their $BAD tokens in a significant event in the history of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The relocation was verified when blockchain data showed a swap of over 2,057 billion BAD which is worth about $13,759 to about 3.19 ETH worth about $13,407.

The sale occurred on September 22, 2025, at 02:36 UTC, signaling the complete clearance of the attacker’s BAD stash. Mr. Lightspeed and President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, drew attention to this decisive transaction.

Shortly after liquidating the BAD tokens, the exploiter moved all 3.2 ETH gained from the sale into the wallet address 0x45b…0DF2a. This address has been central to the systematic sell-off activity since the September 12 breach.

Shibarium Hack: Wallet Liquidations and Asset Holdings

The Shibarium Bridge hack, carried out on September 12, led to losses exceeding $4 million in stolen assets. These included SHIB, ETH, ROAR, and BAD tokens. Since the exploit, the attacker has been offloading assets in phases through MetaMask transactions, according to both on-chain data and statements from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

On September 20, the wallet liquidated 1.01 billion SHIB for 2.90 ETH, valued at about $12,107. The following day, another 3 billion SHIB was swapped for 8.64 ETH. The exploiter also sold 1,000 LEASH tokens for 3.46 ETH, further demonstrating an ongoing liquidation strategy.

At press time, the primary wallet, 0x45b…0DF2a, holds about 51.16 ETH, worth roughly $213,515, and 4,746 LEASH tokens, valued at $52,255. A second linked wallet, 0x3B7…511A8, retains around 3,630 LEASH tokens, worth nearly $40,075. Additional assets are spread across other addresses controlled by the attackers.

Shiba Inu’s Response and Security Push

Shiba Inu team has not been idle. In an attempt to recover funds, the developers offered a 5 ETH bounty, worth around $23,000, with a 30-day deadline. However, the attackers declined the reward and continued selling their stolen tokens for ETH.

Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield have joined internal developers in the investigation. Their focus is to uncover vulnerabilities, restore network stability, and secure user assets. As part of immediate containment, the Shibarium Bridge has been suspended until further notice.

According to lead developer Dhairya, the project remains committed to protecting the ecosystem. He stressed that safeguarding user funds and strengthening network security remain the top priorities moving forward.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11223/shibarium-exploiter-dumps-2-057-b-bad-for-13-7-k-in-eth-swap

