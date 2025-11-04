Shibarium Goes Dark for Two Weeks After Security Breach

TLDR

Shibarium’s legacy public RPC endpoint will be offline for two weeks as part of a security upgrade.

The network experienced a security breach in September when attackers compromised a validator key.

Hackers used a 4.6 million BONE delegation to attempt taking control of the network.

The team introduced validator blacklisting and a seven-day withdrawal delay for the Plasma Bridge.

Shibarium has processed over 1.54 billion transactions and hosts more than 30,000 smart contracts.

The Shiba Inu team has rolled out a major upgrade to Shibarium. The update focuses on enhancing decentralization and removing single points of failure. This comes as the network works to strengthen its infrastructure after past security issues.

Shibarium RPC Endpoint Temporarily Suspended

Shibarium developers have announced that the legacy public RPC endpoint will be offline for two weeks. An RPC acts as the bridge connecting wallets, decentralized apps, and blockchain networks. Without it, users cannot send transactions, interact with smart contracts, or check their balances.

John Doe, Shibarium’s engineering manager, explained the reasoning behind this decision. “This measure isn’t about restricting access but about encouraging a more resilient, decentralized infrastructure,” Doe said. The team wants to prevent over-reliance on just a few public nodes.

This approach aims to build a stronger and more distributed network. The temporary shutdown encourages developers to use alternative RPC providers. It also helps reduce dependency on centralized infrastructure points.

Security Incident Prompts Enhanced Protection Measures

Shibarium experienced a critical security incident in September, which led to a pause in network operations. The issue stemmed from a compromised validator key that attackers exploited. They used a short-term 4.6 million BONE delegation to attempt to control the network.

Developers clarified that the breach did not exploit core protocol weaknesses. The team quickly implemented new security measures to prevent future attacks. These include validator blacklisting and a seven-day withdrawal delay for the Plasma Bridge.

Operations resumed fully after the security enhancements were applied. BONE bridging also restarted shortly after the fixes were completed. The team remains focused on preventing similar incidents in the future.

Network Performance and Market Activity

Shibarium continues to show strong usage metrics despite recent challenges. The network hosts over 30,000 smart contracts and 272 million wallet addresses. It has processed more than 1.54 billion transactions since launch.

Recent activity shows nearly 8,400 transactions in the last day. About 300,000 active users participated during this period. The governance token BONE has recorded over 4.69 million total transfers.

T. Rowe Price has filed for what could become the first U.S. spot Shiba Inu ETF. The S-1 filing with the SEC reveals the fund will include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This marks growing institutional interest in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The Shiba Inu price recorded its first monthly decline since launch. It dropped approximately 15% by the end of October. The token briefly touched $0.0000087 during a recent market downturn.

