ShibaSwap Just Leveled Up: Shiba Inu Ecosystem Announces New DEX Upgrade

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has announced a new upgrade for the ShibaSwap DEX, introducing enhanced user interaction and swap features. For context, the official X account of the Shiba Inu ecosystem posted on Friday that ShibaSwap has “just leveled up.” For the uninitiated, ShibaSwap is the decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which allows users to swap and stake SHIB, LEASH, and other ERC-20 tokens.

