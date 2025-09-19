The post Shinedown Extends Its Historic Rock Radio Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shinedown lands its twenty-first No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay as “Killing Fields” climbs to the top, extending the band’s record for the most leaders ever. ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Barry Kerch, Eric Bass, Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express at The Orange Peel on August 25, 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Getty Images for SiriusXM Throughout 2025, rock band Shinedown has been releasing brand new music. For the moment, the group hasn’t yet announced a new full-length, which would be its first since Planet Zero dropped in the summer of 2022. The outfit has shared multiple tunes, and all of them have become hits on one of Billboard’s radio tallies. This frame, as Shinedown’s latest single “Killing Fields” improves on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the group extends its own record and makes history once more. Shinedown Scores a Historic Leader “Killing Fields” climbs to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after sitting in second place just last frame. Eight weeks into its time on the tally, the cut becomes Shinedown’s twenty-first leader. Shinedown Extends The Band’s Lead In No. 1s As “Killing Fields” steps up, Shinedown furthers its lead as the musical act with the most winners ever on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Three Days Grace comes in second place in terms of number of leaders with 19, while Five Finger Death Punch settles in third, with 16. Shinedown’s Near-Perfect Top 10 Streak Throughout the years, Shinedown has sent 34 tracks to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. All but one of those have entered the top 10, and most — 21 — have reached the summit. “Bully” and “Save Me” are tied as the group’s… The post Shinedown Extends Its Historic Rock Radio Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shinedown lands its twenty-first No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay as “Killing Fields” climbs to the top, extending the band’s record for the most leaders ever. ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Barry Kerch, Eric Bass, Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express at The Orange Peel on August 25, 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Getty Images for SiriusXM Throughout 2025, rock band Shinedown has been releasing brand new music. For the moment, the group hasn’t yet announced a new full-length, which would be its first since Planet Zero dropped in the summer of 2022. The outfit has shared multiple tunes, and all of them have become hits on one of Billboard’s radio tallies. This frame, as Shinedown’s latest single “Killing Fields” improves on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the group extends its own record and makes history once more. Shinedown Scores a Historic Leader “Killing Fields” climbs to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after sitting in second place just last frame. Eight weeks into its time on the tally, the cut becomes Shinedown’s twenty-first leader. Shinedown Extends The Band’s Lead In No. 1s As “Killing Fields” steps up, Shinedown furthers its lead as the musical act with the most winners ever on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Three Days Grace comes in second place in terms of number of leaders with 19, while Five Finger Death Punch settles in third, with 16. Shinedown’s Near-Perfect Top 10 Streak Throughout the years, Shinedown has sent 34 tracks to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. All but one of those have entered the top 10, and most — 21 — have reached the summit. “Bully” and “Save Me” are tied as the group’s…

Shinedown Extends Its Historic Rock Radio Record

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:46
NEAR
NEAR$3.122-1.51%
1
1$0.009925-13.40%
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.82%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.00018-3.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1239-0.64%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02014-7.18%

Shinedown lands its twenty-first No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay as “Killing Fields” climbs to the top, extending the band’s record for the most leaders ever. ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Barry Kerch, Eric Bass, Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express at The Orange Peel on August 25, 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Getty Images for SiriusXM

Throughout 2025, rock band Shinedown has been releasing brand new music. For the moment, the group hasn’t yet announced a new full-length, which would be its first since Planet Zero dropped in the summer of 2022. The outfit has shared multiple tunes, and all of them have become hits on one of Billboard’s radio tallies.

This frame, as Shinedown’s latest single “Killing Fields” improves on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the group extends its own record and makes history once more.

Shinedown Scores a Historic Leader

“Killing Fields” climbs to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after sitting in second place just last frame. Eight weeks into its time on the tally, the cut becomes Shinedown’s twenty-first leader.

Shinedown Extends The Band’s Lead In No. 1s

As “Killing Fields” steps up, Shinedown furthers its lead as the musical act with the most winners ever on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Three Days Grace comes in second place in terms of number of leaders with 19, while Five Finger Death Punch settles in third, with 16.

Shinedown’s Near-Perfect Top 10 Streak

Throughout the years, Shinedown has sent 34 tracks to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. All but one of those have entered the top 10, and most — 21 — have reached the summit. “Bully” and “Save Me” are tied as the group’s longest-running rulers with an even dozen frames spent at No. 1 apiece.

Shinedown and Foo Fighters Share aRecord

While Shinedown doesn’t face any competition when it comes to the most No. 1s in the history of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the group is tied with another beloved name in terms of top 10 wins. Foo Fighters have also claimed 33 top 10 smashes on the radio list, and the bands are matched for the most placements between Nos. 1 and 10 of all time. Unlike Shinedown, however, Foo Fighters have only collected 14 No. 1s – enough to tie Metallica for the fourth-most in the list’s history.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/19/shinedown-extends-its-historic-rock-radio-record/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally