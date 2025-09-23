Short-term holders offload 15,700 Bitcoin amidst renewed panic

Key Takeaways
- Short-term Bitcoin holders sold 15,700 BTC amid renewed market panic.
- These investors tend to react quickly to price drops, amplifying downward pressure.
Short-term holders, Bitcoin investors who have held their assets for less than 155 days, offloaded 15,700 Bitcoin today amid renewed market panic. The sell-off reflects heightened fear as these more reactive investors typically respond quickly to price fluctuations.
The selling pressure comes as Bitcoin holders demonstrate familiar patterns of capitulation during market stress. Short-term holders often move their assets to exchanges during downturns, creating additional downward pressure on prices.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/short-term-holders-offload-15700-btc-renewed-panic/