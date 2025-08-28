Short-term wallets stoke selling pressure fears as BTC stays stuck

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 19:45
Bitcoin
BTC$112,849.11+1.32%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02734-0.40%

Bitcoin (BTC) is ranging in a key area of support and resistance, with several potential factors that may decide the price’s next moves. As of August, the most recent wallet cohorts aged 1-3 months are underwater. 

Bitcoin is facing another potential pivotal moment, with the possibility of selling pressure. Based on Glassnode data, the most immediate pressure may come from the most recent cohorts of wallets, aged 1-3 months. 

Those wallets are now underwater, and retail buyers may decide to sell at breakeven to await a more favorable buying moment. While the recent wallet cohorts bought well below the all-time peak, their cost basis is still relatively high compared to the recent price around $112,000. 

Wallets aged 1-3 months were cautiously accumulating BTC since the April dip, though the short-term records increased their cost basis. Based on current prices, those wallets hold 8.82% of the total Bitcoin supply, potentially rivaling treasuries and ETFs. 

However, a rally above the cost basis may be cut short, as traders try to cash in. There are still no signs of capitulation, though indicators show recent buyers are in distress.

Long-term holders with wallets aged over 1 year are holding strong, with only sporadic whale activity and selling. Even one whale could sway Bitcoin price lower, especially when whales are showing signs of rotating from BTC to ETH. 

BTC is still above the potential capitulation price

Based on Glassnode tracking, Bitcoin sits above a support zone from accumulation at the end of 2024. Slightly older wallets have acquired BTC at the $93,000 to $110,000 range, which is seen as a potential support level.

At this range, accumulation came mostly from large-scale buyers and institutions, as retail stayed out of the market during the most recent rally. 

BTC has not seen significant drawdowns during this market cycle, but traders and holders are more fearful of getting caught in a downturn. 

Based on the Crypto Fear and Greed index, BTC sits at a neutral position, with no immediate signs of panic, but no overly exuberant long positions or risky leveraged trades.

Will Bitcoin retain its short-term trend?

At the current price range, the BTC bull market is not threatened. However, the weekly close is watched for signs of a trend reversal. 

Based on CryptoQuant research, Bitcoin is now in a pivotal zone between $109,000 and $112,000. The weekly close may determine whether the price recovers further or shifts to a lower price range. 

BTC also awaits the weekly options expiration event, which may cause additional volatility and selling. Overall, the leading coin has lost the narrative of being the engine of growth, as attention and accumulation shifted to ETH. 

The BTC liquidation heatmap points to a similar range, with a slight shift between $111,000 and $114,000. However, more distributed long positions reach all the way down to $110,000, potentially triggering a series of liquidations for long positions. 

For derivative markets, traders are more cautious in building up liquidity, causing relatively smaller crashes. In the past day, BTC saw limited liquidations of $16.6M for long positions and $24M for short positions. Open interest remains above $38B, though growing more cautiously. Hyperliquid whales are also more conservative, with fewer flashy positions. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.29-3.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02
Share
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003439+8.93%
Chainlink
LINK$25.44+5.12%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0071-6.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15996+0.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share

Trending News

More

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.