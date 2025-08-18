Should Investors Buy the PENGU Price Dips?

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/18 22:31
Pudgy Penguins’ native cryptocurrency PENGU PENGU $0.0317 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.99 B Vol. 24h: $412.10 M , has been in the limelight recently.

Despite a 17% PENGU price drop over the past week, analysts are hopeful for a strong move going ahead, while calling this a healthy correction.

Discussions around a potential PENGU ETF also seem to be gathering steam.

PENGU Price Drop Offers Buy-the-Dip Opportunity

Amid the recent correction in PENGU price, analysts are now weighing buy-the-dip opportunities. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez stated that the recent dip in PENGU price to $0.025 appears to be a healthy correction.

Martinez added that with the upcoming ETF filing, growing adoption in Asia, and millions of toy sales, the token’s upside potential remains strong.

PENGU is trading 4% lower at $0.31, with a market cap still above $2 billion. Daily trading volume has risen 90%, signaling strong selling pressure. The token could drop another 20% to $0.25 before bouncing back.

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa noted that several altcoins are pulling back to key levels, including PENGU.

The analyst noted that although he remains optimistic about PENGU, the token may go through some further consolidation before moving higher.

A Dogecoin Rival With Growing Adoption

Route 2 FI revealed that he has taken a position in PENGU, citing its broad appeal, strong community backing, and an experienced team.

He described the token as a Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $32.98 B Vol. 24h: $2.91 B rival and highlighted its role in bridging the Ethereum ETH $4 239 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $513.55 B Vol. 24h: $40.79 B and Solana SOL $180.8 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $97.71 B Vol. 24h: $5.80 B ecosystems.

Robinhood recently added PENGU to its advanced trading platform, giving U.S. users access to enhanced charting tools and features.

Meanwhile, PENGU is drawing attention as its ETF application progresses on the Cboe BZX Exchange, a step that could pave the way for wider institutional adoption.

The ongoing SEC review adds a layer of credibility to PENGU. It positions the meme coin as a project demonstrating transparency and legitimacy under regulatory scrutiny.

