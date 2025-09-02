Should see demand from the US fiscal dominance story – ING

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:46
RealLink
REAL$0.05997+5.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.39-1.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04203-3.84%
GET
GET$0.008575-6.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017668-4.26%

Fed independence will remain a huge theme for financial markets this year, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

USD/JPY to target 145 for the end of September

“The topic should be back in the headlines this Thursday, when Trump appointee Stephen Miran undergoes Senate confirmation hearings for his seat on the Fed’s governing board. The thesis of President Trump seeking a majority on the erstwhile independent Fed rate-setting committee is dollar negative given the prospect for real interest rates to sink.”

“Given Japan’s large Balance of Payments surplus, the yen’s undervalued status and its liquidity, USD/JPY will likely play a major role in a dollar bear trend driven by concerns over the Fed. The early August high of just under 151 could prove significant, and USD/JPY could well struggle now to get above the 148/149 region.”

“We continue to target 145 for the end of September, but let’s see how the negatives of US jobs/Fed independence questions play out against the seasonal dollar strength story discussed above.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-should-see-demand-from-the-us-fiscal-dominance-story-ing-202509020921

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006051+5.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34244-0.39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001849-2.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.50%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005634+7.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.17-1.36%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit