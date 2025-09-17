Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Long Silence, Addresses Concerns About Leaving SHIB

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:56
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.0000107-0.74%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001319+1.53%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1851-1.38%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001316+0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+2.32%

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has broken his silence in a recent tweet, addressing speculation of his leaving the Shiba Inu project.

Before this tweet, Shytoshi Kusama’s last post on X was on Aug. 5, when he shared a blog post on elections, a move to elect new lead visionary and councils for each DAO as SHIB clocked five years old. The election proposal did not sit well with some members of the community, sparking governance debates.

Over the weekend, Peckshield called the attention of the Shiba Inu community to a flash loan attack on Shibarium, tagging the Shiba Inu lead ambassador, Shytoshi Kusama, in an X post. An attacker had borrowed 4.6 million BONE through a flash loan to gain control of the majority of validator keys.

Some in the community had anticipated a response to the post by Kusama, but Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya quickly responded.

You Might Also Like

Dhairya revealed proactive steps that were able to prevent a bigger, more serious, breach, bringing relief to the Shiba Inu community.  

In a follow-up tweet, the official SHIB X account revealed that the exploit resulted in a loss of assets of 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB. The attacker attempted to sell nearly $700,000 in KNINE, but this failed after K9finance DAO multisig blacklisted the address. Additional tokens impacted included LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD and SHIFU, which remained unmoved at the time. The 4.6 million BONE tokens, as delegated to validators, were locked and could not be withdrawn by the attackers.

You Might Also Like

Shytoshi Kusama responds

In a recent X post, Kusama put an end to speculation of his abandoning the Shiba Inu project, highlighting a focus that not only encapsulates SHIB, but also AI initiatives, to boost Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador gave a reason for his silence, stating that he needed to take time to understand situations before speaking.

“Yes we are on it, in the war room, so to speak,” Kusama stated as to the next steps for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with more official statements to follow in SHIB channels.

Source: https://u.today/shytoshi-kusama-breaks-long-silence-addresses-concerns-about-leaving-shib

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002646+3.56%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000468+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$237.82+1.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain