ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post SilentSwap Blocks US Users, Cites OFAC Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The platform enables swaps across eight blockchains and up to 16 destination wallets using confidential routing technology. Terms of Service state the protocol collects no personal data and purges transaction records daily, raising enforcement questions. Shibtoshi previously turned 37 ETH into Shiba Inu holdings worth over $5.7 billion during the meme coin’s 2020-2021 bull run. SilentSwap launched its V2 protocol on Oct. 31, 2025, offering cross-chain privacy swaps. The platform was founded by Shibtoshi, a pseudonymous figure known for amassing billions in Shiba Inu holdings. The protocol operates as a non-custodial swap service with multi-chain support. The platform claims to offer an “OFAC and AML-compliant architecture,” according to the press release. Shibtoshi stated that privacy remains a barrier preventing institutional capital from moving on-chain. The Compliance Contradiction The Terms of Service reveal that SquidGrow LLC, an entity registered in St. Vincent & Grenadines, operates the platform. The document explicitly prohibits “a person or entity who resides in, are citizens of, are incorporated in, or have a registered office in, the United States of America” from using the service. The platform’s FAQ states that it requires “no personal information” and that “transaction data is purged daily.” This creates a technical challenge for enforcing the US user ban or screening against sanctioned wallets. SilentSwap’s approach differs from Tornado Cash, which operated through immutable smart contracts with no company or Terms of Service. The US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash in August 2022, but a federal appeals court overturned the sanctions in November 2024, ruling that OFAC lacked authority to sanction immutable smart contracts. The Treasury lifted Tornado Cash sanctions on March 21, 2025. Unlike Tornado Cash, SilentSwap operates as a centralized company. The US court’s reversal of Tornado Cash sanctions centered on decentralized code. SilentSwap’s corporate structure makes it subject to… The post SilentSwap Blocks US Users, Cites OFAC Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The platform enables swaps across eight blockchains and up to 16 destination wallets using confidential routing technology. Terms of Service state the protocol collects no personal data and purges transaction records daily, raising enforcement questions. Shibtoshi previously turned 37 ETH into Shiba Inu holdings worth over $5.7 billion during the meme coin’s 2020-2021 bull run. SilentSwap launched its V2 protocol on Oct. 31, 2025, offering cross-chain privacy swaps. The platform was founded by Shibtoshi, a pseudonymous figure known for amassing billions in Shiba Inu holdings. The protocol operates as a non-custodial swap service with multi-chain support. The platform claims to offer an “OFAC and AML-compliant architecture,” according to the press release. Shibtoshi stated that privacy remains a barrier preventing institutional capital from moving on-chain. The Compliance Contradiction The Terms of Service reveal that SquidGrow LLC, an entity registered in St. Vincent & Grenadines, operates the platform. The document explicitly prohibits “a person or entity who resides in, are citizens of, are incorporated in, or have a registered office in, the United States of America” from using the service. The platform’s FAQ states that it requires “no personal information” and that “transaction data is purged daily.” This creates a technical challenge for enforcing the US user ban or screening against sanctioned wallets. SilentSwap’s approach differs from Tornado Cash, which operated through immutable smart contracts with no company or Terms of Service. The US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash in August 2022, but a federal appeals court overturned the sanctions in November 2024, ruling that OFAC lacked authority to sanction immutable smart contracts. The Treasury lifted Tornado Cash sanctions on March 21, 2025. Unlike Tornado Cash, SilentSwap operates as a centralized company. The US court’s reversal of Tornado Cash sanctions centered on decentralized code. SilentSwap’s corporate structure makes it subject to…

SilentSwap Blocks US Users, Cites OFAC Compliance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 00:23
Ethereum
ETH$3,575.99-0.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000523+3.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001689+2.05%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06631-16.32%

Key Notes

  • The platform enables swaps across eight blockchains and up to 16 destination wallets using confidential routing technology.
  • Terms of Service state the protocol collects no personal data and purges transaction records daily, raising enforcement questions.
  • Shibtoshi previously turned 37 ETH into Shiba Inu holdings worth over $5.7 billion during the meme coin’s 2020-2021 bull run.

SilentSwap launched its V2 protocol on Oct. 31, 2025, offering cross-chain privacy swaps. The platform was founded by Shibtoshi, a pseudonymous figure known for amassing billions in Shiba Inu holdings.

The protocol operates as a non-custodial swap service with multi-chain support.


The platform claims to offer an “OFAC and AML-compliant architecture,” according to the press release. Shibtoshi stated that privacy remains a barrier preventing institutional capital from moving on-chain.

The Compliance Contradiction

The Terms of Service reveal that SquidGrow LLC, an entity registered in St. Vincent & Grenadines, operates the platform.

The document explicitly prohibits “a person or entity who resides in, are citizens of, are incorporated in, or have a registered office in, the United States of America” from using the service.

The platform’s FAQ states that it requires “no personal information” and that “transaction data is purged daily.” This creates a technical challenge for enforcing the US user ban or screening against sanctioned wallets.

SilentSwap’s approach differs from Tornado Cash, which operated through immutable smart contracts with no company or Terms of Service.

The US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash in August 2022, but a federal appeals court overturned the sanctions in November 2024, ruling that OFAC lacked authority to sanction immutable smart contracts. The Treasury lifted Tornado Cash sanctions on March 21, 2025.

Unlike Tornado Cash, SilentSwap operates as a centralized company. The US court’s reversal of Tornado Cash sanctions centered on decentralized code. SilentSwap’s corporate structure makes it subject to sanctions as a legal entity.

Platform Features and Founder Background

The platform homepage reports $7.8 million in swapped assets across 2,623 transactions. SilentSwap supports eight blockchain networks and allows users to send tokens to up to 16 destination wallets in a single transaction.

The service offers both “Semi-private” and “Max Privacy” modes.

Shibtoshi gained recognition after investing 37 ETH in Shiba Inu in August 2020, accumulating 104 trillion tokens. The position reached a peak value exceeding $5.7 billion.

He operates under a pseudonym to protect his identity. The recent Shiba Inu

SHIB
$0.000010



24h volatility:
0.7%


Market cap:
$5.84 B



Vol. 24h:
$183.86 M

burn rate surge removed 4.76 million tokens in 24 hours.

Shibtoshi stated in the press release: “No CFO would wire funds if competitors could watch in real time.”

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/silentswap-blocks-us-users-ofac-compliance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,051.15
$106,051.15$106,051.15

+0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,575.99
$3,575.99$3,575.99

+1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5703
$2.5703$2.5703

+1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.91
$167.91$167.91

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18035
$0.18035$0.18035

+0.62%