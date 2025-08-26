Silicon Valley Pours $100M Into AI Super‑PAC, Echoing Crypto Industry Lobbying Playbook

A new super‑PAC network called Leading the Future is being launched with more than $100 million in backing from Silicon Valley figures to shape U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) policy ahead of next year’s midterm elections. According to the Wall Street Journal, backers include venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, Openai president Greg Brockman (with his wife), Perplexity, […]

