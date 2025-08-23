Simona Suskeviciene Discusses Crypto Transparency and Compliance with Chainalysis



Jessie A Ellis



Simona Suskeviciene, VP of Financial Crime Operations at BVNK, shares insights on crypto’s transparency and compliance using Chainalysis tools, challenging misconceptions about digital assets.











Exploring Crypto Transparency

Simona Suskeviciene, the Vice President of Financial Crime Operations at BVNK, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency compliance in an interview with Chainalysis. The discussion highlighted the prevalent misconceptions surrounding digital assets and emphasized the sophisticated compliance frameworks that make crypto transactions transparent and traceable.

Challenging Misconceptions

Suskeviciene noted that many individuals, particularly those from traditional finance backgrounds, view cryptocurrencies as inherently untrustworthy. However, she argued that the reality is quite the opposite, as crypto transactions often offer more transparency than traditional financial systems. Her insights were shaped by her extensive experience in traditional finance prior to joining the crypto sector.

Impact of Chainalysis Tools

Chainalysis tools have become indispensable in Suskeviciene’s daily operations at BVNK, enhancing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of her team’s work. She emphasized that these tools have been instrumental in demonstrating to clients and regulators that cryptocurrencies can be safe and reliable. According to Suskeviciene, the integration of Chainalysis solutions has provided BVNK with a competitive edge in maintaining compliance and building trust with stakeholders.

Blockchain’s Future

Looking ahead, Suskeviciene predicted that no single blockchain would dominate the future. Instead, she envisioned a landscape with multiple blockchains excelling in different niches. Ethereum, with its robust ecosystem, is likely to remain a core component, particularly in stablecoin development. Meanwhile, blockchains optimized for high-volume payments, like Solana, are gaining traction and could redefine transaction processes.

Technological Advancements in Finance

Reflecting on her career, Suskeviciene expressed amazement at the technological advancements in finance, particularly in the realm of financial crime prevention. The ability to identify risks swiftly and accurately represents a significant leap forward from past practices. She highlighted the role of AI and other advanced tools in enhancing operational efficiency and compliance.

For more information, visit the [Chainalysis blog](https://www.chainalysis.com/blog/following-the-money-with-chainalysis-simona-suskeviciene-bvnk/).Image source: Shutterstock



