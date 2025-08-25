Simple Bitcoin Winning Scheme Shared by Jeremie Davinci

Davinci’s major Bitcoin message

Why is Bitcoin rising so slowly? Willy Woo opines

Jeremie Davinci, an early Bitcoin adopter, crypto millionaire and YouTuber, has triggered a heated discussion among his followers on the social media giant X with a simple BTC tweet.

This X message comes after the world’s largest cryptocurrency has tumbled by 3.04% over the past day and is currently trading below the $111,500 level.

Davinci’s major Bitcoin message

Jeremie Davinci addressed the community on Crypto Twitter with a message that reveals a very simple but winning Bitcoin strategy that anyone — even the most inexperienced crypto enthusiast — can use.

His scheme was built out of “pointing blackhand index” emojis. A large amount of them form a large square, where a Bitcoin sign sits at the very middle, and a whole bunch of “index finger” emojis are pointing at it.

This ignited an agitated discussion among Davinci’s followers. While many interpreted this scheme as “a Bitcoin dip” or “Bitcoin to the moon,” some also suggested that it could simply mean that one should just hold BTC no matter what and keep increasing one’s stash by adding more Satoshis to it.

This aligns with what other influencers often recommend on Crypto Twitter, and it is called “stacking Sats” with the idea that this may lead to ownership of a single Bitcoin. Davinci himself did not respond to any of those comments.

You Might Also Like

Why is Bitcoin rising so slowly? Willy Woo opines

Over the past day, the flagship cryptocurrency has lost slightly more than 3%, falling from $114,590 to the $111,106 level, where it is changing hands as of press time. Since Friday, the decline has constituted 5.42%; back on that day, Bitcoin traded above $117,000.

A renowned trader and crypto entrepreneur, Willy Woo, shared his take on what is happening to BTC this cycle and why it is taking so long to rise, despite reaching several new all-time highs this year already. The most recent one was above $124,000.

Woo believes that the noncirculating Bitcoin supply is mostly held by early buyers (OG), who bought their BTC at $10 or lower. And now, as many of those OGs are coming out of dormancy and selling their coins, “It takes $110k+ of new capital to absorb each BTC they sell,” Willy Woo tweeted. He believes this is the key reason why the Bitcoin price is rising slowly.