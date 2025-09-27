The post Sinclair Brings ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Back To Dozens Of ABC Stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates nationwide, said it would bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to the air Friday night after pre-empting the late-night host’s show over Kimmel’s comments on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Sinclair had suspended Kimmel on its ABC affiliate stations, including Washington, D.C., its biggest market. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/26/sinclair-brings-jimmy-kimmel-live-back-to-air-after-boycott-over-charlie-kirk-comments/ The post Sinclair Brings ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Back To Dozens Of ABC Stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates nationwide, said it would bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to the air Friday night after pre-empting the late-night host’s show over Kimmel’s comments on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Sinclair had suspended Kimmel on its ABC affiliate stations, including Washington, D.C., its biggest market. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/26/sinclair-brings-jimmy-kimmel-live-back-to-air-after-boycott-over-charlie-kirk-comments/