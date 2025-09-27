The post Sinclair, Nexstar return show to ABC stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sinclair and Nexstar are returning “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to ABC affiliate broadcast stations beginning Friday, the companies said in separate statements. The announcements come three days after Disney’s ABC broadcast network returned the late night program to its air after a nearly week-long suspension. Disney had temporarily suspended the late night show following comments Kimmel made about the alleged murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. “Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming,” Sinclair said in a statement on Friday. “Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” Sinclair said. “We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.” The broadcast station owners said earlier this week they would continue to preempt Kimmel’s late night show, meaning it would be unavailable on local stations for roughly 20% of the country, while they evaluated the situation and continued discussions with Disney. Sinclair owns roughly 40 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S., including one in in Washington, D.C. Nexstar owns about 30 in markets including Salt Lake City and New Orleans. Kimmel addressed the situation — and the ongoing preemptions — during his returning show this week. “We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said during Tuesday’s monologue.… The post Sinclair, Nexstar return show to ABC stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sinclair and Nexstar are returning “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to ABC affiliate broadcast stations beginning Friday, the companies said in separate statements. The announcements come three days after Disney’s ABC broadcast network returned the late night program to its air after a nearly week-long suspension. Disney had temporarily suspended the late night show following comments Kimmel made about the alleged murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. “Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming,” Sinclair said in a statement on Friday. “Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” Sinclair said. “We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.” The broadcast station owners said earlier this week they would continue to preempt Kimmel’s late night show, meaning it would be unavailable on local stations for roughly 20% of the country, while they evaluated the situation and continued discussions with Disney. Sinclair owns roughly 40 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S., including one in in Washington, D.C. Nexstar owns about 30 in markets including Salt Lake City and New Orleans. Kimmel addressed the situation — and the ongoing preemptions — during his returning show this week. “We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said during Tuesday’s monologue.…

Sinclair, Nexstar return show to ABC stations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:25
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010406-30.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0163-3.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.503+0.92%
MAGA
MAGA$0.000000000106-6.19%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17711-0.03%

Sinclair and Nexstar are returning “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to ABC affiliate broadcast stations beginning Friday, the companies said in separate statements.

The announcements come three days after Disney’s ABC broadcast network returned the late night program to its air after a nearly week-long suspension. Disney had temporarily suspended the late night show following comments Kimmel made about the alleged murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming,” Sinclair said in a statement on Friday.

“Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” Sinclair said. “We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.”

The broadcast station owners said earlier this week they would continue to preempt Kimmel’s late night show, meaning it would be unavailable on local stations for roughly 20% of the country, while they evaluated the situation and continued discussions with Disney.

Sinclair owns roughly 40 ABC affiliate stations in the U.S., including one in in Washington, D.C. Nexstar owns about 30 in markets including Salt Lake City and New Orleans.

Kimmel addressed the situation — and the ongoing preemptions — during his returning show this week.

“We are still on the air in most of the country, except, ironically, from Washington, D.C., where we have been preempted,” Kimmel said during Tuesday’s monologue. “After almost 23 years on the air, we’re suddenly not being broadcast in 20% of the country, which is not a situation we relish.”

Sinclair said Friday it had proposed measures to “strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue” at ABC and its affiliates.

“While ABC and Disney have not yet adopted these measures, and Sinclair respects their right to make those decisions under our network affiliate agreements, we believe such measures could strengthen trust and accountability,” it said.

Nexstar said in a statement: “We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns.”

Disney declined to comment Friday.

Kimmel’s suspension last week came shortly after Nexstar announced it would not air the program in light of the host’s comments. Sinclair soon after said it would likewise preempt the program.

Those announcements followed comments from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr that suggested ABC affiliate stations could be at risk of losing broadcast station licenses over Kimmel’s remarks, which came during a show monologue.

The series of events raised questions about influence by the Trump administration on the media and First Amendment protections.

“Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence,” Sinclair said Friday. “Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations. While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., sent a letter to Sinclair pushing to bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back on air. Sinclair owns the Seattle ABC affiliate station.

Nexstar similarly denied any government influence.

“As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve,” Nexstar said in a statement.

“We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment – and obligation – to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities,” the statement continued. “To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/sinclair-abc-jimmy-kimmel.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

The post Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to ease interest rates for the first time in months, leading the way for potentially lower mortgage rates, bond yields and a likely boost to cryptocurrency over the coming weeks. Average long-term mortgage rates dropped to their lowest levels in months ahead of the central bank’s policy shift. Copyright{2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The central bank’s policymaking panel voted this week to lower interest rates, which have sat between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to a new range of 4% and 4.25%. How Will Lower Interest Rates Impact Mortgage Rates? Mortgage rates tend to fall before and during a period of interest rate cuts: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35% from 6.5% last week, the lowest level since October 2024, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% as they neared the year-ago rate of 5.27%. When the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to between 0% and 0.25% during the pandemic, 30-year mortgage rates hit record lows between 2.7% and 3% by the end of 2020, according to data published by Freddie Mac. Consumers who refinanced their mortgages in 2020 saved about $5.3 billion annually as rates dropped, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Similarly, mortgage rates spiked around 7% as interest rates were hiked in 2022 and 2023, though mortgage rates appeared to react within weeks of the Fed opting to cut or raise rates. How Do Treasury Bonds Respond To Lower Interest Rates? Long-term Treasury yields are more directly influenced by interest rates, as lower rates tend to result in lower yields. When the Fed pushed rates to near zero during the pandemic, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low of 0.5%. As…
NEAR
NEAR$2.721+1.52%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1522-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:59
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07665+1.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.007923+3.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4178+2.22%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+3.17%
OP
OP$0.6691+2.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue