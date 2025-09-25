The Singapore government has instructed Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, to improve its actions in fighting online scams on its social media platform. Meta has until September 30 to comply or face hefty financial penalties.  According to the Straits Times, the directive was issued on Thursday under the country’s Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA). It […]The Singapore government has instructed Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, to improve its actions in fighting online scams on its social media platform. Meta has until September 30 to comply or face hefty financial penalties.  According to the Straits Times, the directive was issued on Thursday under the country’s Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA). It […]

Singapore hangs fine threats over Meta to fight Facebook scams

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:24
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014137-2.36%
Metarace
META$0.00000000000000188-21.66%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004614-10.70%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03252-4.49%

The Singapore government has instructed Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, to improve its actions in fighting online scams on its social media platform. Meta has until September 30 to comply or face hefty financial penalties. 

According to the Straits Times, the directive was issued on Thursday under the country’s Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA). It is the first time the law has been invoked against a major social media company.

Meta must comply with OCHA rules or face fines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that Meta, which owns Facebook, must improve its facial recognition systems and expedite reviews of scam-related user reports from Singapore. 

Local authorities said the call-to-action was made after impersonation scams involving fake accounts, advertisements, and business pages posing as government officials surged in the country.

Meta faces fines of up to S$1 million ($776,400) if it fails to meet the requirements. If the offense continues beyond the initial conviction, the company could be liable for additional fines of up to S$100,000 for each day of non-compliance.

“While Meta has taken steps to address the risk of impersonation scams globally, MHA and SPF remain concerned by the prevalence of such scams in Singapore,” MHA said.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the decision to issue the order was first signaled on September 3 at the Global Anti-Scam Summit Asia 2025.

“Facebook is the top platform used by scammers to commit such impersonation scams. Stemming the proliferation of such impersonation scams is critical to protect the public from harm and uphold trust in our Government and public institutions,” a MHA spokesperson told the South China Morning Post.

Bad actors posing as Singapore government leaders

According to figures provided to the media by local authorities, scams involving impersonations of prominent Singaporean leaders have reached thousands in the last year. Between June 2024 and June 2025, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) disrupted about 2,000 fraudulent advertisements and fake monikers on Facebook. 

Many of these involved videos or images of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and 66-year-old former Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen being misused in fake promotions.

Wong warned the public in March not to fall for advertisements using deepfakes or doctored images of him. These fake posts attempted to lure victims into crypto investments, money-making schemes, or fraudulent services for permanent residency applications.

Police data shows that government official impersonation scams nearly tripled year-on-year. Authorities recorded 1,762 cases in the first half of 2025, compared with 589 during the same period in 2024.

Victims lost S$172 million ($126.5 million) in the first six months of 2025, nearly double the S$91.5 million ($67.2 million) lost during the first half of 2024.

Facebook flooded with ‘dropshipping’ scams

Advertising regulators and cybersecurity experts warn consumers to be wary of online shops promoting goods they do not stock, with many turning out to be fraudulent “drop-shipping” operations.

On Facebook and Instagram, shoppers are being lured into advertisements of clearance sales or closing-down discounts. Many customers falling for the scheme receive nothing after paying, or end up with items of far lower quality than advertised.

Some shops even encourage multiple purchases with tiered discounts, such as 20% off one item and 40% off two, to drag consumers into bigger losses.

According to Marta Mallavibarrena, a cybersecurity researcher in Madrid, four different shops on Instagram were using the same promotional language, each beginning with “Sadly, we are closing …” to announce supposed sales.

Some ads offered men’s outerwear, while others promoted animal print clothing. Mallavibarrena checked Meta’s ad library and found nearly 50,000 advertisements containing the same wording.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

What if the Next Big Crypto Coin was already live, combining daily payouts, multi-asset trading, and the explosive upside of […] The post Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins appeared first on Coindoo.
Capverse
CAP$0.11239-4.44%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01613+13.83%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03756+2.79%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 23:26
Share
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.09775-8.35%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163798-4.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0818-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Share
Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

The federal funds rate now stands in a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, a level that reflects a delicate balancing […] The post Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00794-0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553+0.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:01
Share

Trending News

More

Low Cap Altcoins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Unstaked Could Be the Next Big Crypto Coins

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own