Singapore's OCBC Bank launches $1 billion blockchain-based digital dollar commercial paper program

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Business Times , Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation ( OCBC ) announced the launch of a $ 1 billion blockchain-based US Dollar Commercial Paper ( USCP ) program, becoming the world's first USCP issuer to achieve a full lifecycle blockchain issuance. The program, supported by JPMorgan 's Kinexys Digital Assets platform and Digital Debt Service application, has already completed the issuance of the first six-month note, with proceeds to be used for general purposes.

