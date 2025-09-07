Sinks below 0.80 on weak NFP data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:19
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019502-3.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.177-2.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017018+1.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15487-2.53%
NFPrompt
NFP$0.06443+3.81%
  • USD/CHF breaks under 50-day SMA at 0.8020, closing below 0.8000 with momentum favoring further downside.
  • Bears eye 0.7950 and July 23 low at 0.7911, with path open toward year-to-date trough at 0.7872.
  • Buyers must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA to challenge resistance at 0.8047 and 100-day SMA at 0.8122.

The USD/CHF extended its losses on Friday, tumbling below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8020. The release of a worse than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report, cemented the case for a Fed rate cut at the September meeting. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.7980, down 0.94%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Price action indicates that sellers reclaimed momentum, achieving a daily/weekly close below the 0.8000 figure. This reignited the chances for testing the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.7872, reached on July 1.

Momentum indicates that bears are in control as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

That said, if USD/CHF drops below 0.7950, this will expose July 23 low of 0.7911. A breach of the latter clears the path to test 0.7900, followed by the YTD low.

On the other hand, if buyers reclaim 0.8000, they must clear the 50-day SMA, before testing the 20-day SMA at 0.8047. Key resistance lies overhead at the 100-day SMA at 0.8122.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

Swiss Franc Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%-0.10%0.28%0.68%-0.16%-0.06%-0.20%
EUR0.19%0.09%0.40%0.89%0.03%0.15%0.00%
GBP0.10%-0.09%0.20%0.77%-0.06%0.04%-0.04%
JPY-0.28%-0.40%-0.20%0.47%-0.44%-0.31%-0.43%
CAD-0.68%-0.89%-0.77%-0.47%-0.79%-0.73%-0.81%
AUD0.16%-0.03%0.06%0.44%0.79%0.10%0.02%
NZD0.06%-0.15%-0.04%0.31%0.73%-0.10%-0.07%
CHF0.20%-0.01%0.04%0.43%0.81%-0.02%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-price-forecast-sinks-below-080-on-weak-nfp-data-202509052207

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01176+9.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09911-0.02%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002053+0.73%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05963-1.84%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003576-5.37%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004479-0.53%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004479-0.53%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, FED Başkanlığı İçin Aday Listesini Daralttı! Üç İsmi Açıkladı!