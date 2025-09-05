Six South American Nations Qualify For FIFA 2026 World Cup

Players of Argentina celebrate a goal during the match between Argentina and Venezuela in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 4. (Photo by Federico Peretti/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday night, South America’s top six teams in qualifying secured their spots in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Argentina

Argentina had already qualified for the World Cup. They lead the South American league table by a healthy distance. However on Tuesday night they enjoyed a 3-0 home victory over Venezuela in what might be Lionel Messi’s final ever match on Argentinian soil.

Lionel Messi and fans of Argentina attend the match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 4. (Photo by Federico Peretti/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

The magician scored a brace and stranded Venezuela in defeat. The ‘vinotinto’ must now compete with Bolivia for seventh place and a FIFA 2026 World Cup play-off spot.

Brazil

Brazil won 3-0 at home to Chile on Tuesday. The fixture was held at the world famous Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro and could represent the beginning of a bright new chapter for the national team under Carlo Ancelotti.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 4: Head coach of Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Chile at Maracana Stadium on September 4, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Ricardo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images) Getty Images

This is Ancelotti’s second international break in charge of the squad, but his first with the necessary planning and training time to make his mark on the team. Estêvão Willian of Chelsea opened the scoring on a comfortable night for the host team.

Uruguay

Uruguay moved into third spot in the qualifying table with a 3-0 home victory over Peru and will also be heading to the FIFA 2026 World Cup next summer. Marcelo Bielsa’s team has struggled for form lately but back-to-back wins over Venezuela and Peru have calmed the storm.

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY – SEPTEMBER 04: Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Peru at Centenario Stadium on September 04, 2025 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images) Getty Images

Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Flamengo scored in Montevideo. Uruguay limited Peru to few chances while firing 24 shots on goal. However Bielsa’s team must endure tougher tests in order to prepare for the big tournament next summer.

Ecuador And Paraguay

Ecuador sits in fourth place in the table, Paraguay sits in sixth. Both teams will play at the World Cup next year. The pair faced off in a drab 0-0 draw on Tuesday night but will both be delighted with automatic qualification. Paraguay in particular, sealed its fate in front of a home crowd and makes a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

TOPSHOT – Paraguay’s midfielder #10 Miguel Almiron celebrates after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Paraguay and Ecuador at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Daniel DUARTE / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Ecuador have impressed with an unbelievable defensive record, conceding just five times in 17 games, whilst Paraguay looked down and out in the early stages of qualification but raced back into the top six, defeating World Cup 2022 champion Argentina along the way.

Colombia

On Tuesday night, Colombia became the last team to secure an automatic top-six qualification spot. A 3-0 home win over Bolivia saw Colombia move into fifth spot in the table and seal a place at the World Cup for the first time since Russia 2018.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA – SEPTEMBER 4: James Rodriguez of Colombia (L) celebrates with teammate Luis Diaz (R) after scoring his team’s second goal during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Bolivia at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on September 4, 2025 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by David Nieto/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Getty Images

Colombia had to better Venezuela’s result in Argentina on the night, and in the end completed its task with ease. James Rodríguez opened the scoring in his last competitive home fixture for his nation to make it a vital first win in seven. Can Colombia shine at the FIFA 2026 World Cup?