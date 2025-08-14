SKALE crypto spikes 32% amid It Remains integration

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 01:07

SKALE, the gas-free blockchain designed to scale gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance decentralized applications, has seen its native token trade as high as $0.032 as top cryptocurrencies edge higher.

Summary
  • SKALE crypto price jumped more than 30% in 24 hours as altcoins rose amid Ethereum’s spike.
  • The SKALE token’s gains came amid integration with It Remains, a transmedia franchise.

While the gains for SKALE (SKL) crypto in the past 24 hours paled in comparison to OKB (OKB) token’s 150% jump, the altcoin still ranked near the top of best performing coins among the 500 largest by market cap. Although the token remains well off its all-time high of $1.22 reached in March 2021, it’s up nearly 76% since dropping to all-time lows of $0.00159.

Daily volume was up nearly 2,700% as it crossed $279 million, while Skale’s market cap hit $170 million. 

At the time of writing, SKALE has a circulating supply of 5.94 billion SKL and a fully diluted valuation of $199.7 billion. 

It Remains integrates SKALE 

Blockchain adoption is accelerating across legacy industries, with platforms seeking to add Web3 functionality to enhance user engagement. It Remains, a transmedia franchise, is taking that step as it aims to bridge the gap between narrative and audience participation.

As it looks to integrate advanced web3 features, SKALE wants to boost its users with gas-free, fast transactions. In this case, It Remains has teamed up with SKALE Labs to merge entertainment and blockchain, with the “viewer” becoming the “participant”.

The integration supports features such as interactive AR/VR experiences and NFT-powered governance. It Remains will utilize SKALE’s Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains to deliver cost-free interactions across gaming, AI, and decentralized applications.

SKALE’s modular chains offer pooled security and customizable resource allocation. Partner app chains on the network have recorded significant growth, with 3,080,127 unique active wallets and 681,739,542 transactions to date.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge