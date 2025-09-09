Sky also plans to list the USDH stablecoin on Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 9th that Sky co-founder Rune tweeted that the Sky (formerly MakerDAO ) ecosystem plans to list the USDH stablecoin on the Hyperliquid platform, offering a 4.85% annualized reward, $ 220 million in USDC instant redemption liquidity, and the ability to mobilize over $ 8 billion in assets. USDH is backed by the Sky protocol's seven-year security record.

