Sky: Delayed upgrade fines for manufacturers upgrading to SKY now in effect

PANews reported on September 22nd that Sky (formerly MakerDAO) announced on the X platform that a penalty for delayed upgrades has taken effect. Effective immediately, all MKR to SKY upgrades will be subject to a 1% penalty fee. According to Sky Atlas regulations, this penalty fee will increase by 1 percentage point every three months.

