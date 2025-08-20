SkyBridge Capital Embraces Blockchain Shift

SkyBridge Capital, under the guidance of its founder Anthony Scaramucci, is undergoing a major evolution that involves the transition of two hedge funds worth nearly $300 million into cryptocurrency assets on the Avalanche network. This innovative step will see the Digital Macro Master Fund and Legion Strategies funds transformed into digitally tradable forms through collaboration […]
