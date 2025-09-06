Skybridge Capital founder: It took eight years to make his first Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on September 6th that SkyBridge Capital founder and CEO Anthony Scaramucci shared his journey from cryptocurrency skeptic to advocate during a social media Q&A session. He stated that although he had been exposed to Bitcoin as early as 2012, it took him eight years to make his first investment because he initially didn't understand it and was very skeptical. However, after truly understanding blockchain and Bitcoin, he realized it was a tremendous technological breakthrough. Anthony Scaramucci added that 90% of people would be inclined to Bitcoin if they "did a little research."

