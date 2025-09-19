The post Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slate Classic Chocolate milk shake Slate A new slate of functional beverages is about to dominate the ready-to-drink shelf, ushering in a more modern era of easily incorporating more protein in our diets. Today, Slate Milk cofounders Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky reveal the brand has raised a $23 million Series B funding round. Led by Foundership, a new fund by Yasso frozen greek yogurt cofounders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, the money will allow Slate to continue its momentum towards ubiquity as it hits 100,000 points of distribution across 20,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2025. Slate also reveals that it is rolling out several line extensions including a 20 gram protein Strawberry milk at Sprouts Farmers Market, a 30 gram protein Cookies & Cream milk at Target, and a 30 gram protein Salted Caramel flavor at Walmart and Albertsons banner stores. New “Ultra” 42 gram protein options in Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel will also be available in retailers across the country. “Stores where we may have just had our ready-to-drink lattes, now we’re adding our shakes, and vice versa. We’re adding new partners and executing deeper with our existing partners,” Lubin tells me. The impressive growth is due to Slate’s early entry into the high-protein product space slightly before it caught mainstream attention–ready to execute immediately once consumers craved it most. Slate’s macronutrient ratios are practically unbeatable, largely due to the utilization of ultra-filtered milk. It’s a protein drink that writes a new script about who protein drinks are for. “We’re not sons of dairy farmers. We had no milk history,” Lubin says “We’re just a couple of dudes from the burbs of Boston who like chocolate milk.” Slate cofounder Manny Lubin Slate Another Clean Slate Slate’s brand has evolved significantly in just the past six… The post Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slate Classic Chocolate milk shake Slate A new slate of functional beverages is about to dominate the ready-to-drink shelf, ushering in a more modern era of easily incorporating more protein in our diets. Today, Slate Milk cofounders Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky reveal the brand has raised a $23 million Series B funding round. Led by Foundership, a new fund by Yasso frozen greek yogurt cofounders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, the money will allow Slate to continue its momentum towards ubiquity as it hits 100,000 points of distribution across 20,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2025. Slate also reveals that it is rolling out several line extensions including a 20 gram protein Strawberry milk at Sprouts Farmers Market, a 30 gram protein Cookies & Cream milk at Target, and a 30 gram protein Salted Caramel flavor at Walmart and Albertsons banner stores. New “Ultra” 42 gram protein options in Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel will also be available in retailers across the country. “Stores where we may have just had our ready-to-drink lattes, now we’re adding our shakes, and vice versa. We’re adding new partners and executing deeper with our existing partners,” Lubin tells me. The impressive growth is due to Slate’s early entry into the high-protein product space slightly before it caught mainstream attention–ready to execute immediately once consumers craved it most. Slate’s macronutrient ratios are practically unbeatable, largely due to the utilization of ultra-filtered milk. It’s a protein drink that writes a new script about who protein drinks are for. “We’re not sons of dairy farmers. We had no milk history,” Lubin says “We’re just a couple of dudes from the burbs of Boston who like chocolate milk.” Slate cofounder Manny Lubin Slate Another Clean Slate Slate’s brand has evolved significantly in just the past six…

Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:08
B
B$0.49694-0.39%
SIX
SIX$0.02193-0.90%
Gram
GRAM$0.00339-1.73%
Vice
VICE$0.02281+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04519-0.41%

Slate Classic Chocolate milk shake

Slate

A new slate of functional beverages is about to dominate the ready-to-drink shelf, ushering in a more modern era of easily incorporating more protein in our diets.

Today, Slate Milk cofounders Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky reveal the brand has raised a $23 million Series B funding round.

Led by Foundership, a new fund by Yasso frozen greek yogurt cofounders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, the money will allow Slate to continue its momentum towards ubiquity as it hits 100,000 points of distribution across 20,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2025.

Slate also reveals that it is rolling out several line extensions including a 20 gram protein Strawberry milk at Sprouts Farmers Market, a 30 gram protein Cookies & Cream milk at Target, and a 30 gram protein Salted Caramel flavor at Walmart and Albertsons banner stores.

New “Ultra” 42 gram protein options in Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel will also be available in retailers across the country.

“Stores where we may have just had our ready-to-drink lattes, now we’re adding our shakes, and vice versa. We’re adding new partners and executing deeper with our existing partners,” Lubin tells me.

The impressive growth is due to Slate’s early entry into the high-protein product space slightly before it caught mainstream attention–ready to execute immediately once consumers craved it most. Slate’s macronutrient ratios are practically unbeatable, largely due to the utilization of ultra-filtered milk. It’s a protein drink that writes a new script about who protein drinks are for.

“We’re not sons of dairy farmers. We had no milk history,” Lubin says “We’re just a couple of dudes from the burbs of Boston who like chocolate milk.”

Slate cofounder Manny Lubin

Slate

Another Clean Slate

Slate’s brand has evolved significantly in just the past six years since it launched, creating several clean slates along the way. “When we started, protein shakes were thought of as supplements,” Lubin says. He simply wanted a chocolate milk, which he loved as a child, that matched his evolving lifestyle. “You have kids chocolate milks and artificial protein drinks. There needed to be something in the middle.”

Slate cofounder Josh Belinsky

Slate

After rolling out modern chocolate milks, Lubin and Belinksy found themselves building something other than their initial idea. “We realized the world needed a great-tasting, high protein, better-for-you drink, not just a healthy chocolate milk,” Lubin says. “Today, there’s even more demand for higher protein diets.”

The brand has expanded to include several different milks and coffees with varying protein levels, totaling 20 different products. No matter how large the slate becomes, one thing will always remain: immaculate protein ratios and real dairy. “We want the best-tasting products with the best macro ratio profile,” Lubin says.

Slate doesn’t just focus on boosting protein levels, but maximizing protein to calorie and protein to sugar ratios. “We have 42 grams of protein and 190 calories in our 15 ounce ‘Ultra’ can. Almost 170 of those calories are coming from the protein itself,” Lubin explains. “It’s naturally 80% casein protein, 20% whey muscle-building protein.” In general, some protein is not bioavailable, or able to be absorbed by the body, whereas protein from cows milk certainly is.

But none of it matters if it doesn’t get gulped down. Lubin knows taste is superior to any other factor in a successful product. “If people are drinking it simply for the protein, we’re just another supplement,” he says. “We want a drink that people look forward to because it tastes freaking delicious.”

Slate 20g protein lattes

Slate

An Ultra-Filtered Future

The primary reason why Slate is able to achieve such impressive protein to sugar ratios is because the ultra-filtration process filters out not just lactose, but sugar, while maintaining milk’s naturally beneficial nutrients, a value that plant-based milk can’t provide. A2 dairy is another low-lactose option, but when Lubin and Belinsky unearthed ultra-filtered milk, the gates of possibility opened wide.

Whereas A2 milk comes from cows that are bred without a certain protein, ultra-filtered milk goes through its own unique process to concentrate the milk once it’s already retrieved. It’s particularly intriguing to Lubin personally, being lactose intolerant. “We always knew that our product was going to be lactose free,” he says. “Ultra-filtered is lower sugar, higher protein and lower lactose, even before you insert the lactase enzyme.”

Slate 20g protein chocolate milk

Slate

The macronutrient ratios that Slate achieves would not be possible with standard cows milk. “In our standard package, you would have 17 grams of sugar and only 11 grams of protein–too much sugar, not enough protein,” Lubin says.

Brands like Fairlife and Painterland Sisters also utilize ultra-filtered milk for lactose-free dairy products. While it’s still a somewhat unknown dairy option, ultra-filtered milk is becoming more familiar to the average consumer as these products gain market traction. “When we started, there was one small [manufacturer] doing ultra-filtered,” Lubin says. “That company is now the largest ultra filtered milk company in the country.”

Consumers today are craving the nutrients that real dairy provides, but want something more sensitive to the gut. Nielsen IQ (NIQ) data shows the US cows milk market valued at more than $12 billion and has been somewhat steady over the past several years, whereas the lactose-free dairy market stands at $2.7 billion, a 15% increase in the past year. Lactose-free, ultra-filtered milk specifically, although still a relatively smaller market, has seen a 30% increase in sales in the past year.

Slate sources its milk from dairy cooperatives who work with family-owned farms. The milk’s permeate, the byproduct from the ultra-filtration process, is upcycled into feed for animals and supplements water on the farms.

“Ultra-filtered milk is going to be the next generation of dairy,” Lubin says.

Maxx Crosby for Slate

Slate

Investing In Relevant Brands

Upon today’s announcement, Slate has raised more than $50 million to date since receiving its first check in 2018, including its $5 million seed round.

Angel investors in this round include the likes of actor Jonah Hill, DJ Diplo and rapper Ice Spice, of which Slate is her first consumer investment.

Slate is also the largest investment from Foundership, the new venture studio started by two people who know the modern dairy space well. Harrington and Klane sold Yasso to Unilever in 2023. Foundership emerges with an investment & advisory arm and a CPG incubator arm.

“A lot of the growth opportunities and challenges for Slate are things that we’ve seen in our own lives,” Harrington tells me. “They had a big idea in a big category, like what we had with Yasso in frozen dessert.”

Yasso itself even experienced a slight slump when plant-based milks started gaining more traction in the past 10 to 15 years, but that heyday is starting to drag along. NIQ data shows the alternative milk market (which is largely made up of almond milk) has not grown since 2023, experiencing a 4 to 5% decrease in each of the past two years, currently sitting at $2.3 billion.

“We stayed the course with Yasso and it proved to be the right decision. Slate has that opportunity ahead of them right now too,” Harrington says. “They have doubled growth every year.”

Slate “Ultra” 42g protein line

Slate

RiverPark Ventures is also an investment partner in Slate, participating in multiple financing rounds. ”Slate bridges the supplement lover with the everyday consumer,” Partner Spencer Krug tells me. “Protein today is so much more in vogue as a category than it was five years ago…Slate was very early to that movement.”

RiverPark, which was the first institutional investor in Sprindrift, points to Slate’s growing penetration in different sectors of everyday life and the way it embraces its cultural relevance, which is highlighted in its partnerships with figures like Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Slate is also a brand partner of the UFC. Its CEO Dana White became a fan of Slate during his recent weight loss journey. “It feels like Slate is hitting an escape velocity,” Krug says. “A lot of their success has been folks organically reaching out to the brand.”

Slate’s diverse slate of investors understands the significance of building a product that speaks to modern consumer appetites. Other industry founders, including Peter Rahal of Rx Bar and David protein, Doug Bouton of Halo Top and Nick Rellis of Drizly are also investors. “Slate’s consumer is not only the person who’s working out and bench pressing at a gym, but also your everyday mother or kid who’s on their way to class or someone who just works out once a week,” Krug says. “Better-for-you products are going to take over our grocery stores.”

Harrington emphasizes his affinity of investing in founders who possess the cultural and entrepreneurial understanding to escort a product from a humble idea to part of the zeitgeist. “Scaling any food or beverage brand takes grit, creativity, and execution. [Lubin and Belinsky] have proven that they have those,” he says. “Slate is going to be a household brand.”

Today’s most successful consumer goods create a brand that multiple demographics of Americans go out of their ways to incorporate into their lifestyles.

“Everyone that creates food should have the same goal…” Lubin says. “…to actually improve people’s lives.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewwatman/2025/09/18/slate-milk-raises-23-million-series-b-round-to-bolster-protein-drinks-rapid-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement