SlowMist: AMOS variant Trojan Odyssey steals sensitive data including crypto wallets through fake AI tools

By: PANews
2025/09/18 10:50
PANews reported on September 18th that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer, 23pds, posted on the X platform that a variant of the AMOS stealing Trojan, called Odyssey, is being used to advertise fake AI tools through Twitter and other channels, tricking users into downloading malware disguised as an AI tool client. It uses AppleScript as its primary payload to steal sensitive data, including system information, browser data, and cryptocurrency wallet information.

