SlowMist Cosine: Beware of phishing operations related to the Inferno Drainer phishing gang

PANews reported on October 1st that SlowMist Yuxian posted a message on the X platform warning against phishing operations related to the Inferno Drainer phishing gang, and said that judging from one of the phishing wallet addresses, the number of people affected may be less than a few dozen.
According to a post by SlowMist CISO 23 PDS on the X platform, the official English Twitter account of BNBchain was stolen. A malicious phishing website replaced the letter "i" with "l". The malicious domain name belongs to the inferno phishing group and should not be interacted with.
