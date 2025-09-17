Slugger Schwarber Seeks Second Series Ring As Free Agency Beckons

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:37
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0573+11.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08774+2.58%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.1343-1.18%
Cogni Token
COG$0.1368-26.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013764-4.90%

Kyle Schwarber launches one of his NL-best 53 home runs for the Phillies. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber has the body of Daniel Vogelbach but the stats of Babe Ruth.

The burly left-handed hitter collected his career-best 53rd home run in Los Angeles Monday night as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Dodgers, 6-5, to clinch their second straight National League East title.

A prospective free agent whose asking price increases with every clout, Schwarber leads the NL in home runs and the major leagues in runs batted in (128).

Low Average

The Phillies don’t care that his batting average is a pedestrian .244 – he walks so often that his on-base percentage is .371. He’s walked more than 100 times three years in a row, proving pitchers would rather give him one base than four bases.

Since coming to Philadelphia in 2022, the bearded DH is second in the majors in home runs and third in RBIs. He’s also blasted 12 post-season home runs, increasing his career total to 21.

Bidding for his first MVP award, Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in home runs and both leagues in runs batted in. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

He broke into the big leagues with the 2015 Cubs and won his only World Series ring a year later, going 7-for-17 against Cleveland to help Chicago end a 108-year-old championship drought.

Murderer’s Row

Now he’s the key cog in the Phillies lineup, sandwiched between Trea Turner (when healthy) and Bryce Harper in a National League version of the old Murderer’s Row spearheaded by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

“Making the playoffs isn’t easy,” he told Matt Gelb of The Athletic after the game at Chavez Ravine. “Playing meaningful games in September, that’s not easy. Meaningful baseball games in the World Series, the (championship series) and (division series), that’s not easy.

“I want to see where the hell we’re going to be at the end of this postseason. We should be proud of the baseball we’ve played for the last 3 1/2 years.”

A three-time All-Star used almost exclusively as a designated hitter (he’s also made eight starts in left field), Schwarber is virtually certain to be the top position player on the free-agent market this fall. He’s also certain to top his current $20 million salary – especially if he stages an upset over prohibitive favorite Shohei Ohtani in the voting for Most Valuable Player in the National League.

Lethal lefties Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have powered the Phillies to their second straight NL East title. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Likely Salary

Schwarber won’t match Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million Dodger deal but he’s virtually certain to top the $32 million per annum given to Gioncarlo Stanton of the Yankees and the $31,500,000 paid to San Francisco DH Rafael Devers.

A free agent twice before, Schwarber signed with the Washington Nationals in 2021, went to the Boston Red Sox in a trade deadline deal that same season, and inked a Phillies pact during 2022 spring training.

Now the Phils are desperate to keep the affable and articulate Ohio native, who has cultivated a reputation as a clubhouse leader and terrific teammate.

Though he doesn’t run well or steal bases, he’s hit first or second in the Philadelphia lineup all season. Harper, a two-time MVP, usually hits behind him – helping Schwarber see more strikes. Hardly an all-or-nothing hitter, he’s selective at the plate and willing to take his walks.

At 5’11” tall and 229 pounds, he hardly resembles the physique of Ohtani or Aaron Judge, who have three MVPs each and are gunning to make it four apiece. But Schwarber won’t let size, shape, salary, or age (33 next March) hamper his hunt for a massive new contract.

That deal could come from the Phils, who pay six players more than Schwarber this season, or from other teams needing dynamic designated hitters. That includes the arch-rival Atlanta Braves, whose streak of six straight NL East titles was snapped by the Phillies in 2024 (aging Atlanta DH Marcell Ozuna, having a bad year, will also be a free agent).

Schwarber’s next contract is not his biggest concern at the moment; he knows the Phils will feel the pressure of performing well in the playoffs without star pitcher Zack Wheeler and perhaps Turner as well. While Wheeler will be sidelined until 2026 after thoracic outlet surgery on Sept. 23, Turner is hoping to return before the Sept. 28 end of the regular season after healing from a strained right hamstring.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danschlossberg/2025/09/16/slugger-schwarber-seeks-second-series-ring-as-free-agency-beckons/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

BitcoinWorld Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens The world of esports and cryptocurrency just got a major jolt! The strategic move by Chiliz OG Esports, a groundbreaking development, sees Chiliz (CHZ) making a significant foray into the competitive gaming landscape. This pivotal moment involves the acquisition of a 51% stake in the renowned esports organization OG Esports, as reported by Decrypt. It’s a clear signal that the convergence of blockchain technology and professional gaming is accelerating, promising exciting new opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. What Does the Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition Mean for Fan Tokens? This isn’t Chiliz’s first interaction with OG Esports. Back in 2020, OG Esports was a pioneer, becoming the very first esports team to launch its fan token on the Socios platform. This early partnership laid the groundwork for the deeper integration we see today. The OG fan token has already demonstrated impressive growth, recently hitting an all-time high in market capitalization, soaring past the $100 million mark. Currently, the OG fan token is trading robustly. According to CoinMarketCap, it sits at $16.83, reflecting a healthy 10.23% increase. This strong performance underscores the inherent value and appeal of fan tokens, especially when backed by a popular and successful team like OG Esports. The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition will likely amplify this trend, potentially driving further engagement and utility for these innovative digital assets. How Will Chiliz’s Investment Shape the Esports Landscape? Chiliz, through its Socios.com platform, has been at the forefront of fan engagement in sports and esports globally. Acquiring a majority stake in OG Esports is a strategic move designed to deepen its roots within the dynamic esports ecosystem. This isn’t just about a financial investment; it’s about integrating Web3 technologies more intimately into team operations and enhancing fan experiences. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Expect more innovative ways for fans to interact with OG Esports, from voting on minor team decisions to gaining exclusive access and earning unique rewards. New Revenue Streams: The acquisition could unlock novel monetization strategies for OG Esports, leveraging blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. This provides sustainable growth opportunities. Broader Web3 Adoption: This significant move could serve as a blueprint for other esports organizations, encouraging wider adoption of fan tokens and comprehensive blockchain solutions across the industry. The vision behind the Chiliz OG Esports deal extends beyond simple ownership. It aims to create a more immersive and rewarding experience for the global fanbase, solidifying the role of digital assets in modern sports entertainment and community building. What Are the Future Prospects for Fan Tokens in Esports? The success of the OG fan token and the subsequent Chiliz acquisition paint a clear picture: fan tokens are here to stay and poised for significant growth. This development suggests a future where fan tokens are not just collectibles but integral tools for community governance, loyalty programs, and direct, meaningful interaction between teams and their ardent supporters. Consider the compelling potential benefits: Direct Influence: Token holders gain a tangible voice in minor team decisions, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership. Exclusive Perks: Access to VIP events, limited-edition merchandise, and unique digital content can be directly tied to token ownership, rewarding loyalty. Community Building: Fan tokens facilitate a decentralized community where supporters have a shared stake in the team’s success, creating a powerful collective identity. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership is a testament to the evolving dynamics of sports and entertainment, where digital ownership and active community participation are becoming increasingly vital components of the fan experience. Driving Innovation: The Road Ahead for Chiliz and OG Esports This strategic alliance is set to drive significant innovation within both the blockchain and esports sectors. Chiliz’s established expertise in Web3 technology, particularly with fan tokens, combined with OG Esports’ competitive prowess and dedicated global fanbase, creates a powerful synergy. We can anticipate not only new product offerings and enhanced platform features but also potentially groundbreaking integrations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement and digital ownership. However, this journey isn’t without its considerations. Integrating blockchain solutions into a traditional esports organization requires careful planning and execution. Ensuring user-friendliness for fans who might be new to crypto, managing tokenomics effectively, and navigating regulatory landscapes will be key challenges. Despite these, the potential for growth and the creation of a truly interactive fan ecosystem is immense. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership aims to overcome these hurdles, setting new industry standards. This is more than just a business transaction; it’s a statement about the future. It highlights the growing importance of decentralized technologies in mainstream industries. The partnership will undoubtedly inspire other teams and organizations to explore similar ventures, further legitimizing fan tokens and blockchain applications in the broader sports entertainment industry. The goal is to create a more direct, transparent, and rewarding relationship between teams and their most passionate supporters. A Compelling Partnership The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition is a landmark event, showcasing the immense potential when innovative blockchain technology meets the passionate world of esports. It reinforces the value of fan tokens as a powerful tool for engagement and community building, while also paving the way for a more interactive and rewarding experience for fans globally. As Chiliz continues to expand its footprint, this partnership stands as a beacon for the future of Web3 in competitive gaming. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Chiliz (CHZ)? A1: Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain-based platform that powers Socios.com, an app where sports and esports fans can buy fan tokens to engage with their favorite teams and influence club decisions. Q2: What is OG Esports? A2: OG Esports is a highly successful professional esports organization, most notably known for its achievements in Dota 2, having won The International championship multiple times. Q3: What does the 51% acquisition mean? A3: Chiliz acquiring a 51% stake means they now have a majority ownership interest in OG Esports, giving them significant control over the organization’s strategic direction and operations. Q4: How does this acquisition benefit OG fan token holders? A4: The acquisition is expected to deepen the integration of the OG fan token within the team’s ecosystem, potentially leading to more utility, exclusive benefits, and increased value through enhanced fan engagement initiatives and strategic growth. Q5: Will other esports teams follow this trend? A5: This significant move by Chiliz and OG Esports sets a precedent and is likely to encourage other esports organizations to explore similar partnerships and adopt fan token models and Web3 technologies. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about the exciting Chiliz OG Esports acquisition and its implications for the future of fan tokens and competitive gaming? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation! Let’s discuss how this groundbreaking partnership could reshape the esports world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the esports fan token market price action. This post Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16342+9.74%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01748+30.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 07:25
Share
Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock markets are starting to feel the heat as Donald Trump’s tariff hikes begin cutting into corporate profits. Fund giants including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton are warning that companies across the region, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, are more exposed than investors think. Export-heavy industries have enjoyed months of gains, but […]
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.622+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08771+2.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 08:28
Share
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.08771+2.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0796-7.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001893+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Fiduciary lawsuits stall Trump's bid to let 401(k)s tap crypto and private equity