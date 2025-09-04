Small Businesses Made Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring, Naomi Osaka’s Labubus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 06:49
MemeCore
M$0.97854+21.45%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0059-0.32%
GET
GET$0.008575-1.48%
FORM
FORM$3.6307+9.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01782+2.95%

Topline

Taylor Swift’s engagement rink, tennis star Naomi Osaka’s bedazzled Labubus, Rhianna’s new favorite necklace and a handful of other viral celebrity accessories all have one thing in common: They were made by small businesses.

A Labubu doll of Naomi Osaka of Japan on Sept. 1, 2025.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce skipped big-name celebrity jewelry designers when commissioning Swift’s engagement ring and instead worked with female-owned small business Artifex Fine Jewelry of New York City.

Google searches for Artifex Fine Jewelry, owner Kindred Lubeck and “old mine brilliant cut,” the style of diamond in Swift’s ring, skyrocketed in the days following Swift’s engagement announcement and the business’ Instagram follower count has increased 110% in the last 30 days.

At the US Open this week, Osaka has shared the spotlight with four different versions of the popular Labubu dolls covered in crystals and featuring punny names like “Billie Jean Bling,” “Arthur Flash,” “LaBillieBoo” and “Althea Glitterson.”

The dolls were created by A-Morir Studio in New York City (an eyewear brand previously seen on Rihanna and Lady Gaga), which has seen an almost 50% increase in Instagram followers since Osaka’s first Labubu went viral last week.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Crucial Quote

“For those of you have been with me since day one, thank you so much form the bottom of my heart. And to those of you who are new, I’m enchanted to meet you,” Lubeck said in an Instagram post addressing her now 345,000 f0llowers.

Key Background

For small businesses owners, a celebrity endorsement can make all the difference. The Kardashians famously boosted the profile of organic restaurant HealthNut after salads from the shop were seen repeatedly on their reality TV show, “dramatically” changing the trajectory of the brand, CEO Steve Choi said. Kris Jenner later invested in the business, which has since grown to five locations and has a line of salad dressings sold nationwide. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a custom necklace that said “vote” when speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2020, which jewelry designer Chari Cuthbert later told CNBC doubled her daily revenue within minutes. Beyonce later posted photos wearing jewelry from the brand, called ByChari. Founders of Canadian brand Mackage said the company received 1.6 billion media impressions in the 24 hours after Meghan Markle was seen wearing one of the brand’s jackets to the Invictus Games. She wore another Mackage coat the day after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, reportedly quadrupling traffic on the brand’s site.

Forbes Valuation

Swift, the world’s richest female musician, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is worth $70 million. Rihanna, worth an estimated $1 billion, became a billionaire in 2021 largely thanks to her beauty line, Fenty.

Further Reading

ForbesTaylor Swift’s Engagement Ring May Be 13 Carats, Expert Says—And Is Worth An Estimated $650,000By Mary Whitfill RoeloffsForbesUS Open Bling: Here’s Who’s Wearing This Year’s Most Expensive Watches— And LabubusBy Mary Whitfill RoeloffsForbesFenty’s Fortune: Rihanna Is Now Officially A BillionaireBy Madeline Berg

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/09/03/from-taylor-swifts-ring-to-naomi-osakas-labubus-these-viral-celebrity-accessories-are-from-small-businesses/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+4.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Share
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1242+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107+4.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+0.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Share
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High