Topline Taylor Swift’s engagement rink, tennis star Naomi Osaka’s bedazzled Labubus, Rhianna’s new favorite necklace and a handful of other viral celebrity accessories all have one thing in common: They were made by small businesses. A Labubu doll of Naomi Osaka of Japan on Sept. 1, 2025. Getty Images

Key Facts

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce skipped big-name celebrity jewelry designers when commissioning Swift’s engagement ring and instead worked with female-owned small business Artifex Fine Jewelry of New York City. Google searches for Artifex Fine Jewelry, owner Kindred Lubeck and “old mine brilliant cut,” the style of diamond in Swift’s ring, skyrocketed in the days following Swift’s engagement announcement and the business’ Instagram follower count has increased 110% in the last 30 days. At the US Open this week, Osaka has shared the spotlight with four different versions of the popular Labubu dolls covered in crystals and featuring punny names like “Billie Jean Bling,” “Arthur Flash,” “LaBillieBoo” and “Althea Glitterson.” The dolls were created by A-Morir Studio in New York City (an eyewear brand previously seen on Rihanna and Lady Gaga), which has seen an almost 50% increase in Instagram followers since Osaka’s first Labubu went viral last week.

Crucial Quote

“For those of you have been with me since day one, thank you so much form the bottom of my heart. And to those of you who are new, I’m enchanted to meet you,” Lubeck said in an Instagram post addressing her now 345,000 f0llowers.

Key Background

For small businesses owners, a celebrity endorsement can make all the difference. The Kardashians famously boosted the profile of organic restaurant HealthNut after salads from the shop were seen repeatedly on their reality TV show, “dramatically” changing the trajectory of the brand, CEO Steve Choi said. Kris Jenner later invested in the business, which has since grown to five locations and has a line of salad dressings sold nationwide. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a custom necklace that said “vote” when speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2020, which jewelry designer Chari Cuthbert later told CNBC doubled her daily revenue within minutes. Beyonce later posted photos wearing jewelry from the brand, called ByChari. Founders of Canadian brand Mackage said the company received 1.6 billion media impressions in the 24 hours after Meghan Markle was seen wearing one of the brand’s jackets to the Invictus Games. She wore another Mackage coat the day after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, reportedly quadrupling traffic on the brand’s site.

Forbes Valuation

Swift, the world’s richest female musician, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is worth $70 million. Rihanna, worth an estimated $1 billion, became a billionaire in 2021 largely thanks to her beauty line, Fenty.

Further Reading

