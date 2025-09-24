Smart Digital Group unveils plan for diversified cryptocurrency asset pool

Key Takeaways

Smart Digital Group is launching a cryptocurrency asset pool.

The diversification strategy focuses on established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Smart Digital Group today unveiled plans for a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, marking the company’s entry into institutional-grade digital asset management.

The pool is designed to enhance portfolio diversification, a strategy increasingly adopted by institutional investors.

Global crypto fund assets under management have grown substantially by mid-2025, driven by institutions seeking to hedge against market fluctuations through diversified approaches.

Diversified pools typically include major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which together account for about 69% of the total crypto market capitalization reaching $3.9 trillion as of mid-2025.