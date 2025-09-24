The post Smart Digital Group unveils plan for diversified cryptocurrency asset pool appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Smart Digital Group is launching a cryptocurrency asset pool. The diversification strategy focuses on established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Smart Digital Group today unveiled plans for a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, marking the company’s entry into institutional-grade digital asset management. The pool is designed to enhance portfolio diversification, a strategy increasingly adopted by institutional investors. Global crypto fund assets under management have grown substantially by mid-2025, driven by institutions seeking to hedge against market fluctuations through diversified approaches. Diversified pools typically include major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which together account for about 69% of the total crypto market capitalization reaching $3.9 trillion as of mid-2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/smart-digital-group-diversified-crypto-asset-pool/The post Smart Digital Group unveils plan for diversified cryptocurrency asset pool appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Smart Digital Group is launching a cryptocurrency asset pool. The diversification strategy focuses on established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Smart Digital Group today unveiled plans for a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, marking the company’s entry into institutional-grade digital asset management. The pool is designed to enhance portfolio diversification, a strategy increasingly adopted by institutional investors. Global crypto fund assets under management have grown substantially by mid-2025, driven by institutions seeking to hedge against market fluctuations through diversified approaches. Diversified pools typically include major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which together account for about 69% of the total crypto market capitalization reaching $3.9 trillion as of mid-2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/smart-digital-group-diversified-crypto-asset-pool/

Smart Digital Group unveils plan for diversified cryptocurrency asset pool

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:08
Key Takeaways

  • Smart Digital Group is launching a cryptocurrency asset pool.
  • The diversification strategy focuses on established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Smart Digital Group today unveiled plans for a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, marking the company’s entry into institutional-grade digital asset management.

The pool is designed to enhance portfolio diversification, a strategy increasingly adopted by institutional investors.

Global crypto fund assets under management have grown substantially by mid-2025, driven by institutions seeking to hedge against market fluctuations through diversified approaches.

Diversified pools typically include major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which together account for about 69% of the total crypto market capitalization reaching $3.9 trillion as of mid-2025.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/smart-digital-group-diversified-crypto-asset-pool/

