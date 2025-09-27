The post Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.  While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what …The post Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.  While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what …

Smart Digital Stock Crashes 87% After Controversial Crypto Fund Reveal – What Went Wrong?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 19:06
Smart Digital Group, a digital marketing services provider, recently announced plans to create a diversified cryptocurrency fund focused on established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

While the move aimed to strengthen the company’s role in the digital asset space and tap into the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the market reaction was far from what the company expected.

Smart Digital Group’s Crypto Fund

Smart Digital Group, in a recent press release, revealed plans to build a diversified cryptocurrency fund to capture opportunities. The company promised a structured approach to manage and protect its crypto holding, emphasizing strong risk controls and compliance measures. 

Smart Digital also stated that details on the fund’s size and allocation would be shared based on regulatory requirements and market conditions. On paper, it appeared to be a well-planned move into the world of digital assets.

Shares Plummet 87%

However, Smart Digital Group’s move to enter the digital asset space didn’t go as planned. Contrary to what market trends suggest, SDM’s stock didn’t follow the usual crypto-boom pattern. Instead, investors were rattled with the move and SDM’s shares plummeted more than 86%, dropping from $13.60 to $1.88 on September 25, 

Animoca Brands’ 2025 report shows that companies unveiling crypto-treasury plans typically see a 150% jump within 24 hours. Brera Holdings saw its stock soar 464% after rebranding as Solmate and launching a Solana-backed treasury with backing from ARK Invest and the Solana Foundation. Similarly, Juizi Holdings gained 25% after approving a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury.

What Went Wrong? 

Investors generally reward clarity and preparation. Companies that succeed generally have clear funding, strong backers, and detailed roadmaps. 

However, Smart Digital left key details, like the fund’s size, financing, and partners, unclear. Without a clear crypto strategy, what could have been an opportunity instead turned into a warning sign for investors.

Rising Risks for Corporate Crypto

This comes as regulators intensify scrutiny on companies venturing into crypto.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, U.S. regulators are investigating companies whose stock prices spiked before announcing cryptocurrency plans, looking for signs of possible insider trading or disclosure violations.

Notably, the SEC and FINRA have reached out to some of the more than 200 firms with crypto-treasury strategies this year. A recent report also reveals that corporate crypto investment is cooling off sharply.

These moves highlight the risks for public companies entering crypto. Investors and regulators are now watching closely, which shows that preparation and transparency really matter.

Michael Saylor, the influential CEO of MicroStrategy, recently shared a powerful message with the investment community. His advice is clear and consistent: hold onto your Bitcoin. This isn't a new stance for Saylor, whose company has famously accumulated vast amounts of the digital asset. His latest post on X reinforces a conviction he has championed for years, encouraging investors to resist the urge to sell and instead embrace a long-term perspective on this groundbreaking cryptocurrency. Why Does Michael Saylor Advocate Holding Bitcoin? Michael Saylor's belief in Bitcoin stems from a deep understanding of its fundamental properties. He views Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as a superior store of value and a powerful hedge against inflation. In his view, traditional fiat currencies constantly lose purchasing power due to continuous printing, making them less ideal for preserving wealth over time. MicroStrategy, under Saylor’s leadership, began acquiring Bitcoin in 2020, positioning itself as a corporate pioneer in the crypto space. This strategic move transformed the software company into a proxy for Bitcoin investment, attracting significant attention from institutional and retail investors alike. Saylor often highlights: Scarcity: Only 21 million Bitcoin will ever exist, making it a truly scarce digital commodity. Decentralization: No single entity controls Bitcoin, offering unparalleled censorship resistance. Durability: Its robust network ensures transactions are secure and immutable. He frequently compares Bitcoin to digital gold, suggesting it offers a more efficient and secure way to store wealth in the 21st century. This perspective drives his unwavering advice to simply hold. Understanding the “HODL” Philosophy for Your Bitcoin Investment The term “HODL,” a popular misspelling of “hold” originating from a forum post, has become a cornerstone of the Bitcoin community. It encapsulates the strategy of buying and holding Bitcoin regardless of price fluctuations. Michael Saylor is perhaps the most prominent advocate of this philosophy, demonstrating its potential through MicroStrategy’s multi-billion-dollar holdings. Embracing a HODL strategy for your Bitcoin investment offers several benefits: Simplicity: It removes the stress and complexity of active trading. Long-Term Potential: Historically, Bitcoin has shown significant growth over extended periods, despite short-term volatility. Reduced Transaction Costs: Fewer trades mean fewer fees. Saylor believes that trying to time the market is a futile exercise for most investors. Instead, he encourages conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition. Navigating Volatility: The Long-Term Vision for Bitcoin Of course, Bitcoin is known for its price volatility. Sharp rises and sudden drops are part of its journey. However, Michael Saylor consistently advises looking beyond these short-term movements. He views price dips as opportunities for accumulation, rather than reasons for panic selling. His long-term vision for Bitcoin is rooted in its eventual global adoption as a fundamental economic layer. Saylor envisions a future where Bitcoin serves as the primary reserve asset for corporations, institutions, and even nations. The increasing institutional interest, from major financial firms to sovereign wealth funds, lends credibility to this long-term outlook. Despite regulatory uncertainties and market corrections, the underlying technology and network effect of Bitcoin continue to strengthen. How Can Investors Implement a Bitcoin Holding Strategy? For individuals inspired by Michael Saylor’s advice, implementing a Bitcoin holding strategy is straightforward. One of the most effective methods is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). This involves investing a fixed amount of money into Bitcoin at regular intervals, regardless of its price. This approach averages out the purchase price over time, reducing the impact of volatility and the need to predict market highs or lows. Key actionable insights for aspiring Bitcoin holders include: Start Small: You don’t need to invest a large sum all at once. Consistent, smaller investments can build significant holdings over time. Secure Storage: Prioritize the security of your Bitcoin. Use reputable exchanges and consider hardware wallets for larger amounts. Educate Yourself: Understand the technology and economic principles behind Bitcoin to strengthen your conviction. Stay Patient: The HODL strategy requires patience and resilience, especially during market downturns. Saylor’s consistent message serves as a reminder that successful investing often hinges on a clear strategy and unwavering conviction, rather than reactive trading. Michael Saylor’s advice to hold Bitcoin is more than just a recommendation; it’s a strategic philosophy built on a profound belief in Bitcoin’s future. While the path of any investment carries risks, Saylor’s consistent advocacy for a long-term, conviction-based approach offers a compelling perspective for those looking to navigate the evolving financial landscape. His actions with MicroStrategy provide a powerful example of what it means to truly believe in the digital gold standard. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What does Michael Saylor mean by “hold onto your Bitcoin”? Michael Saylor advises investors to adopt a long-term strategy of buying and retaining their Bitcoin, rather than attempting to trade it based on short-term price fluctuations. He believes Bitcoin is a superior asset for wealth preservation over extended periods. 2. Why does MicroStrategy hold so much Bitcoin? MicroStrategy, under Saylor’s leadership, adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset to protect its capital from inflation and to gain exposure to what it sees as the best performing asset of the decade. They view Bitcoin as a strategic investment. 3. Is Michael Saylor’s advice suitable for all investors? Saylor’s advice reflects a high-conviction, long-term strategy for Bitcoin. While many find it compelling, all investments carry risk. Individual investors should consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, and conduct their own research before making investment decisions. 4. What are the main risks of holding Bitcoin long-term? Long-term holding of Bitcoin still involves risks such as price volatility, potential regulatory changes, technological advancements, and security concerns related to storage. However, Saylor argues these are outweighed by Bitcoin’s fundamental strengths. 5. What is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) in the context of Bitcoin? Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount of money into Bitcoin at regular intervals (e.g., weekly or monthly), regardless of its price. This helps to reduce the impact of market volatility and averages out your purchase price over time. If you found Michael Saylor’s insights on Bitcoin valuable, consider sharing this article with your network. Your friends and followers might also benefit from understanding this unwavering strategy for long-term wealth building in the digital age! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin: Michael Saylor’s Unwavering Advice for Long-Term Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today's FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn't show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can't be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
