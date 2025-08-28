Smarter Web Company Adds 45 Bitcoin as BTC Price Pushes Back Above $113,000

TLDR:

Smarter Web Company expanded its Bitcoin treasury to 2,440 BTC with a fresh £3.7M purchase at £82,919 per coin.

The company’s Bitcoin treasury now totals more than £201M in purchases under its long-term acquisition policy.

Bitcoin price recovered from below $109K to $113,225 in two days, with 1.96% gains in the last 24 hours.

Market data shows 69.1% of traders hold shorts, leaving potential upside pressure if prices continue to rise.

Bitcoin’s sharp bounce has arrived just as a London-listed tech firm deepened its bet on the crypto. The Smarter Web Company confirmed a new purchase, adding millions worth of Bitcoin to its treasury.

The announcement came through an RNS filing, tying the move to its long-term acquisition strategy. While markets remain volatile, the firm continues accumulating digital assets as part of its decade-long plan. At the same time, Bitcoin crossed back above $113,000 after a swift two-day recovery.

Smarter Web Expands Bitcoin Holdings

The Smarter Web Company reported that it acquired 45 Bitcoin for an average price of £82,919, totaling about £3.7 million.

With this purchase, the company now holds 2,440 Bitcoin, according to its latest filing. The aggregate cost basis for its holdings stands at £82,409 per coin, worth over £201 million.

Executives tied the new purchase to the company’s “10 Year Plan,” an initiative announced earlier this year. The strategy focuses on continuously building its treasury through Bitcoin acquisitions alongside its core business. Since 2023, the firm has also accepted Bitcoin as payment for services.

The company disclosed treasury performance figures showing a year-to-date Bitcoin yield above 56,000%. For the last 30 days, yield on its holdings was reported at 28%. Around £600,000 in cash remains available for further Bitcoin deployment.

The Smarter Web Company, which offers web design, development, and digital marketing, has pursued a mix of organic growth and acquisitions. Management said it would only pursue acquisitions where timing and opportunity align with its client growth strategy.

BTC Price Moves Above $113K

The company’s announcement coincided with a broader price rebound across the Bitcoin market. Wise Advice on X reported that Bitcoin climbed from below $109,000 back above $113,000 in just two days.

CoinGecko data confirmed the crypto traded at $113,225 with 1.96% gains in the last 24 hours.

Trading volume over the same period reached more than $36 billion, despite a slight weekly decline of 0.52%. Market positioning data shows short trades still dominate, according to TheKingfisher on X. His chart suggested that 69.1% of traders remain short, leaving potential pressure if the price continues upward.

This positioning may indicate further volatility ahead. If prices hold above $113,000, traders betting against Bitcoin could face liquidation. That dynamic could create more fuel for upward movement in the near term.

For The Smarter Web Company, the purchase adds to a treasury policy it has framed as central to its long-term vision. The timing highlights how listed companies are continuing to expand their crypto exposure while markets remain active.

BTC price on Coingecko

The post Smarter Web Company Adds 45 Bitcoin as BTC Price Pushes Back Above $113,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.