Smarter Web Company Adds 45 BTC, Now Holds 2,440

The Smarter Web Company has added 45 more Bitcoin to its treasury, increasing its total holdings to 2,440 BTC. This move is part of the company’s long-term “10-Year Plan” to integrate Bitcoin as a key asset in its financial strategy. Since going public in April 2025, the company has steadily accumulated Bitcoin, viewing it as a store of value and a way to diversify its reserves. Their commitment highlights growing corporate confidence in Bitcoin’s future.

