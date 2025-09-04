Smarter Web Issues 21M Shares to Boost Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 19:23
SynFutures
F$0.006257-1.86%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07801-10.62%
SHARDS
SHARD$0.005796-0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017121-3.42%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002775+0.10%

Key Notes

  • Smarter Web Company has launched a new 21M share offering.
  • Trading of the new shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange is expected around September 9.
  • Proceeds will fund growth, with directors accepting minor dilution in exchange for stronger capital.

The Smarter Web Company has signed a new subscription agreement to issue 21 million ordinary shares, doubling down on a fundraising strategy first used in June.

The company said most shares from the earlier deal have already been placed, and the fresh round will further strengthen its balance sheet as it pushes ahead with expansion plans.


Trading in the new stock on the Aquis Stock Exchange is expected to begin around September 9, pending admission. Once admitted, the company will have 290.6 million shares in issue.

Deal Terms

The agreement, signed September 3 with Shard Merchant Capital Ltd., will see the shares issued at par value.

Placement will be subject to two safeguards, i.e., prices cannot fall below the previous day’s closing bid, and volumes must remain under 20% of daily activity. Smarter Web will receive about 97% of net proceeds, to be used for growth.

The issue slightly dilutes director holdings. CEO Andrew Webley and his family will see their stake fall from 10.17% to 9.44%. Other directors face marginal cuts as well.

Growth Strategy

Smarter Web provides web design, hosting, and online marketing services, with revenue generated from upfront fees, annual hosting, and optional marketing support. The firm is also targeting acquisitions to expand its client base.

Since 2023, the company has accepted Bitcoin

BTC
$110 973



24h volatility:
0.4%


Market cap:
$2.21 T



Vol. 24h:
$36.22 B

payments and has adopted a Bitcoin Treasury Policy as part of its 10-year plan.

This 21 million share offering follows the appointment of Albert Soleiman as CFO on September 1. The company’s community has also grown to more than 4,200 members as popularity increases.

Bitcoin Is Consolidating

The share sale coincides with a cooling period in the Bitcoin market as BTC is trading near $112,000, consolidating between $104,000 and $116,000.

According to analyst Axel Adler Jr., the market is in a “repair phase.” He points to the short-term holder realized price at $107,600 as key support.

Holding this level keeps the uptrend intact, but profit-taking remains a risk.

Meanwhile, the data from Glassnode shows investors accumulated heavily in the $108,000-$116,000 range, filling the “air gap.” Nevertheless, futures flows and ETF demand have slowed.

A push above $116,000 could revive momentum, while a break below $104,000 risks a slide toward $93,000-$95,000. However, there is broad consensus that Bitcoin is the best crypto to buy as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/the-smarter-web-company-goes-big-21m-new-shares-as-bitcoin-heals-in-112k-range/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6835-1.75%
SOON
SOON$0.2851+3.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011884-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Bitcoin
BTC$110,863.07-0.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.132-24.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:22
Share
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-8.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9454-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 19:10
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose