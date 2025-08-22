Smarter Web Taps Bitcoin Analyst Jesse Myers as Treasury Strategy Chief

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 02:46
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369-8.36%
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.27%
CreatorBid
BID$0.06869-6.83%
Binance Coin
BNB$836.3-4.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265-3.28%

In brief

  • London-listed web design and marketing firm The Smarter Web Company has appointed Jesse Myers to steer its Bitcoin strategy.
  • Myers, author of the “Once-in-a-Species” newsletter, created a valuation model that inspired the Bitcoin 24 framework that Michael Saylor employed at Strategy.
  • Smarter Web plans to hold reserves in both cash and Bitcoin, in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet.

The Smarter Web Company, a London-listed web design and marketing firm, has tapped Bitcoin analyst Jesse Myers to steer its Bitcoin strategy and investor messaging as it formalizes a cash-and-Bitcoin treasury policy.

“I firmly believe that there will be a dominant Bitcoin treasury company in each capital market in the world,” Myers said in a statement published by the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Myers is known in the crypto industry for developing a model on unlocking Bitcoin’s “full potential valuation,” that went on to inspire Michael Saylor’s “Bitcoin 24” framework. Saylor subsequently implemented this playbook at Strategy, the software firm whose work with Bitcoin has since spurred digital asset treasuries extending to other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and XRP, among others.

For Myers, the goal is to position Smarter Web as the UK analogue of Bitcoin treasury leaders such as Metaplanet in Japan and Strategy in the United States, characterizing their move as a “compelling outlook.”

In June, the company disclosed that Myers had invested about £970,000 in its fundraising round while serving as a part-time consultant on a £12,000 annual fee. His shift to a full-time post formalizes that commitment, supporting Smarter Web’s plan to hold reserves in both cash and Bitcoin, a policy it says can strengthen its balance sheet but one that also exposes investors to volatility and regulatory risk.

Smarter Web did not immediately return Decrypt’s request for comment.

Corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies

Crypto observers have cautioned that digital asset treasuries, including those executed through corporate Bitcoin strategies, may blur the line between long-term balance sheet management and speculative positioning.

Some exhibit patterns that risk “undermining confidence in legitimate DAT models and may constrain broader institutional adoption,” Ryan Yoon, senior analyst at Tiger Research, told Decrypt.

In an earlier conversation on how Windtree Therapeutics, a Pennsylvania-based drug developer, was booted out of Nasdaq’s list of public firms, Yoon told Decrypt that while Michael Saylor has created a “powerful narrative in crypto markets,” it has inadvertently spawned “a template that struggling public companies attempt to replicate.”

Those companies, however, “typically lack substance beyond the narrative itself,” Yoon said.

Despite this, the key point from the massive accumulations that digital asset treasuries have continued to make is that they “represent structural strategy rather than one-time trades,” according to a Q3 Bitcoin valuation report published Thursday by Yoon and his colleagues at Tiger Research.

On the broader end, institutional Bitcoin accumulation continues to proceed at an “unprecedented pace,” the report stated, citing how U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold around 1.3 million BTC, representing roughly 6% of the alpha crypto’s maximum supply, while Saylor’s Strategy has amassed 629,376 BTC valued at roughly $71.3 billion at current prices.

The researchers argued that Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation executed through convertible bond issuances, “particularly signals the formation of a new demand layer.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336246/smarter-web-taps-bitcoin-analyst-jesse-myers-as-treasury-strategy-chief

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723-0.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05358-2.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

Layer 1 datachain Irys raises $10m led by CoinFund
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557-1.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 02:56
Share
XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

The post XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s momentum is fading and SUI faces liquidity issues, while a rising altcoin gains recognition as one of the best to buy in 2025. XRP entered the summer on a wave of excitement, boosted by speculation around ETFs and institutional adoption. However, the buzz is cooling as whale wallets have begun trimming their exposure. On-chain data shows that several large XRP addresses shifted millions of tokens back onto exchanges in recent weeks, suggesting profit-taking after strong mid-year rallies. Price action reflects this hesitation – XRP has struggled to hold key resistance levels and remains locked in a tight trading range. Analysts warn that unless a new catalyst emerges, momentum may continue to fade into September, leaving traders questioning whether the asset can deliver outsized gains in the near term. While XRP’s long-term role in cross-border payments remains intact, its short-term potential seems increasingly capped, driving investors to explore alternatives with higher growth trajectories. That’s where projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention. SUI Struggles With Market Liquidity SUI launched with fanfare earlier in the year, positioning itself as a next-generation Layer 1 designed for scalability. Early performance was strong, with significant capital flowing into its ecosystem. Yet despite this early traction, liquidity concerns are beginning to surface. Trading volumes have dropped sharply since July, and developers report that ecosystem funding is not keeping pace with expectations. The decline has left SUI lagging behind other major Layer 1s in both adoption metrics and market perception. Traders who initially saw it as a contender for Ethereum’s scaling crown are now looking elsewhere. September could still offer short-term rebounds, but the overall sentiment around SUI has shifted from “emerging giant” to “work in progress” This weakening confidence creates room for newer names to claim the spotlight, especially those able…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-4.30%
SUI
SUI$3.4163-4.30%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+1.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 03:38
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows