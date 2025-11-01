SNAP Food Aid At Risk In Shutdown Has A Nearly Century Long History

All 50 states and the U.S. territories now provide Food Stamp Program benefits with EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards instead of the traditional paper coupon stamps. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tens of millions of Americans who rely on government food assistance will not receive benefits beginning tomorrow. That’s according to a notice posted on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which noted, “Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.”

The reason for the notice? The government shutdown. The shutdown, which began on October 1, is just days away from being the longest in history. The previous record was 35 days, set in 2018-19 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

The notice refers to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP or “food stamps.” SNAP is a federal program run by the USDA that helps low-income households afford groceries. Benefits are issued monthly, usually through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card—essentially a debit card that can be used to buy approved items at grocery stores and farmers’ markets.

On Tuesday, 25 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump Administration arguing the USDA is obligated to use a contingency fund to cover benefits. At a hearing Thursday, a federal judge indicated she was likely to order the use of that fund.

Food Stamps’ Long History

SNAP isn’t new. In fact, it has roots going back nearly a century. During the Great Depression, the federal government needed a way to feed hungry families while also supporting struggling farmers. Fortunately, it had a source of funding: the federal income tax, which became law in 1913. The government saw food assistance as a way to solve two problems at once: it could feed those who needed it and pay farmers for their surplus crops, which would otherwise go to waste.

Early versions of the program used color-coded stamps. Orange stamps could be used for almost any groceries—except for drugs and liquor—while blue stamps could buy surplus foods. The USDA administered the new system, which was executed at the state level. As the economy improved, demand for food stamps dropped, and the program was suspended for nearly 20 years after serving an estimated 20 million Americans.

Food stamps used to be color-coded. The traditional stamps were replaced with EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the late 1950s, Congress revived the idea, and President John F. Kennedy launched new pilot programs beginning in 1961 as part of his promise to fight hunger. Three years later, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Food Stamp Act of 1964, making the program permanent.

By April 1965, more than half a million Americans were participating in the program (for context, the U.S. population then was about 194.3 million). As more states signed on to the program, it grew, operating in every state and several territories by the summer of 1974. That time frame is significant. While Democratic presidents had initially championed the program, the food stamp program saw its largest expansion under a Republican: Richard Nixon. During Nixon’s presidency, the food stamp program grew from 3 million recipients in 1969 to 15 million by 1974.

SNAP continued to evolve over the next few decades. The 1980s brought new eligibility rules, such as a gross income test, and the removal of sales tax on purchases made with food stamps. In the 1990s, paper stamps were replaced with electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, modernizing the system.

In March 1994, participation hit a high of 28 million Americans. Two years later, under Bill Clinton, the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act restricted eligibility for the program and reinforced work requirements for able bodied adults to be eligible.

Change happened again in 2002—George W. Bush expanded the program and restored eligibility for legal immigrants in 2002. And while there was some pushback on benefits, major retailers supported the program—it was a source of revenue. As of 2024, the SNAP program served an average of 41.7 million Americans per month. According to 2025 data, Walmart captures about 24% of SNAP household spending.

Eligibility And Calculation

To qualify for SNAP, you must apply in the state in which you live. Eligibility rules vary by state, but generally, you must meet certain income and resource limits, and in some cases, meet work or training requirements.

Once eligible, households receive benefits (typically via an Electronic Benefits Transfer or EBT card) that they can use at authorized retailers to buy most food items: fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, bread, cereals, snack foods, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Households without net income generally receive the maximum benefit, which is tied to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. The Thrifty Food Plan is the USDA’s estimate of what it costs to buy a modest, nutritious diet. It’s updated each year based on food prices.

The basic formula used to determine your monthly SNAP benefit amount is the maximum benefit for household size, less 30% of your net monthly income. That 30% is based on the assumption that households can spend about 30% of their own income on food. SNAP fills in the gap between that contribution and the USDA’s estimate of what a healthy diet costs.

To figure your net income amount, include all of your earned income (like wages) and unearned income (like interest). SNAP then allows several deductions, including a standard deduction by household size, a 20% earned income deduction, dependent care costs, medical expenses (for elderly or disabled members over $35/month), and excess shelter costs (rent or mortgage plus utilities that exceed half of your remaining income after other deductions). What’s left after these deductions is your net income. Multiply that by 30% to estimate how much you’re expected to spend on food yourself. Subtract that amount from the maximum benefit for your household size—the result is your monthly SNAP allowance.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re a single parent with two children, earning $2,200 per month before taxes. You pay $1,000 in rent and $250 in utilities, and you have no other deductions. Your benefit is $438/month.

Here’s the math: $2,200 (gross income) less the 20% earned income deduction ($440) and the standard deduction for a three-person household ($198) = $1,562. Your excess shelter costs are $469—that’s your rent and utilities ($1250) less half of your remaining income, leaving you with $1,093 of net income. You’ll multiply your net income by 30% ($1,093 x 30% is $328) and subtract that from the maximum benefit for a 3-person household ($766). That allows you $438 in SNAP benefits each month.

How Many People Does SNAP Serve?

SNAP is one of the largest federal “safety net” programs available. Last year, about 41.7 million Americans participated in SNAP each month. Chances are you know someone who benefits from SNAP: the program helps about one in eight Americans buy groceries.

Many of the households served by SNAP include children, older adults, or persons with disabilities: in fiscal year 2023, 79% of SNAP households included either a child, an elderly individual, or someone with a disability.

And while some in Congress have suggested that SNAP is being abused by those who do not need it, most participants are extremely low-income. In fiscal year 2023, about 73% of SNAP households had gross monthly income at or below 100% of the federal poverty level (FPL). The FPL is an income level used to determine eligibility for certain programs and benefits—it’s updated annually and varies by household size. For 2025, the FPL for a one-person household is $15,650, and for a four-person household, it is $32,150.

Aren’t There Funds Available To Make Up The Difference?

Since Congress hasn’t renewed SNAP funding, there is no funding available during the shutdown. A contingency fund is available to pay some benefits. However, it would only cover about a month’s worth of costs, and a recent USDA memo says “contingency funds are not legally available to cover regular benefits.” The document says the money is reserved for such things as helping people in disaster areas.

And money may be running out for other nutrition programs, too.

ARVADA, CO – JANUARY 24: WIC team lead educator Cindy Feazell, left, talks with Naliyah Wilhelm, 2, while Naliyah’s mother Ashley Baker, right, holds her newborn son, Dallas during a certification visit at the Arvada Wic clinic January 24, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Denver Post via Getty Images

Specifically, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children—or WIC—funds may also be at risk. WIC is a federal program that helps millions of pregnant women, mothers, infants, and young children by providing food and nutrition services, breastfeeding support, health care, and social service referrals to eligible participants—USDA data suggests that WIC serves nearly 41% of all infants in the U.S. The USDA initially indicated that WIC funds would continue to be paid during the shutdown if funds were available. However, WIC funds are not categorized as “mandatory spending” (as compared to Social Security, for example), meaning funding is dependent on Congressional approval.

Can’t The States Advance SNAP Funds?

Some states have offered to pay SNAP benefits to their own residents during the shutdown. However, the USDA has made clear in a recent memo that states would not be reimbursed for temporarily picking up the cost.

And it’s not a red state versus blue state issue. Of the top five states with the highest per capita SNAP beneficiaries, three are represented by Republican senators: Louisiana, Oklahoma, and West Virginia (the others are Oregon and New Mexico). When it comes to WIC, the biggest beneficiaries are California, Georgia, Florida, New York, and Texas.

What This Means For SNAP Recipients

The recent discussions about SNAP benefits underscore how important the program is to families and the economy. If Congress doesn’t act, the consequences could be felt well beyond November. Even a short lapse in benefits could slow consumer spending and put a strain on tax-exempt and charitable organizations that are already stretched thin at the holidays.

(The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 in economic activity.)

For now, local food banks, churches, and charitable organizations are stepping up to fill the gap. Feeding America has a search feature on its website to help you find local food banks, food pantries, and other meal programs. Those who are looking to help can also make a tax-deductible donation.

You can also dial 211 to be connected with a helpline that can provide information on nearby food pantries, free meal programs, and other aid. And don’t forget about local food banks, churches, and community groups—many of them are stepping up with additional programs and services during the shutdown.

The reality is that temporary patches can’t replace a federal safety net of this scale. And for millions of Americans, it’s not a political battle, but a personal one. If SNAP funding isn’t restored, families who rely on federal government food assistance will struggle to put food on the table. The lapse in benefits is slated to begin on Saturday.

