Snorter Gains Spotlight While Solana Price Jumps 16%

Those looking for the best crypto to buy now are considering diving into the Solana territory as the cryptocurrency powering the “people’s blockchain” has surged by more than 16% over the last 7 days.

While there has been a daily drop of 1.5%, the investor community is still confident in Solana and Solana-driven assets.

Among those Solana-driven assets, Snorter has been making a lot of buzz lately. The crypto that powers a Solana meme coin trading bot of the same name has raised close to $4 million to date. Being available at a discount price of just $0.1043, the project has attracted many looking for low-cap and high-potential projects.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst ClayBro said in his video uploaded about 2 weeks ago that the Snorter token has 10x potential.

The sentiment about this project remains the same and many are saying that Snorter might be the best crypto to buy now. Is it true?

Solana Price Surges Thanks to Tech and Institutional Reasons

Solana’s recent price action has been the result of a mix of technical and institutional reasons, similar to what other high-caps are going through.

Like other high-cap assets that have grown big enough to penetrate institutions, Solana has also generated massive institutional interest. Galaxy Digital has been accumulating massive amounts of SOL tokens, buying $1.2 billion worth of SOL last week.

Additionally, companies like Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are also placing large bets involving Solana. Sol Strategies also began trading on Nasdaq recently. Other institutional drivers pushing Solana include VanEck and Jito filing for an ETF backed by JitoSOL.

Technical factors pushing the Solana price up involve Solana’s Total Value Locked reaching new highs. It has now reached $14.781 billion, according to DefiLlama.

SOL being able to break past its previous resistance levels has also contributed to the recent growth. The cryptocurrency has consistently been following an ascending channel, and the current trajectory could push its value past the $280 mark if the momentum persists.

Needless to say, this chart and the macroeconomic conditions have placed Solana among the top crypto picks for investors this year. However, those looking for the best crypto to buy now are also diving into Solana-driven assets, ones that offer memes and use cases in equal measure.

Snorter is the Solana-Based Crypto that Could Explode in 2025

Many say that it is Solana’s meme coins that have helped the network achieve such a high level of popularity. Given the market circumstances, this may be true. However, considering there have been many Solana meme coins that arrived only to disappear in a short time, investors should have access to an asset that could help them extract the most profit out of this ecosystem.

One such project that has been continually generating buzz within the cryptocurrency economy is Snorter.

Snorter is a Solana-based trading bot active on Telegram that lets investors find Solana-based meme coins at the right time. This automated sniper tool has been designed in a way that ensures investors don’t miss out on any meme-driven opportunity.

There are multiple other aspects of the ecosystem that make it stand out from the rest as well. For one, Snorter accepts fast swaps, and secondly, its trading bot features consist of honeypot and rug pull protection tools.

Risk management tools have also been integrated with the ecosystem, and the platform offers copy trading facilities for those who want something more informed and less automated.

A mysterious update is coming as well, according to the latest tweet. No one knows what it is yet, but the community is already talking about it.

Offering Users a New Mascot

The entire meme coin niche has been limited to two or three animal mascots, with dogs, cats, and frogs being arguably the most prominent. Dogs communicate cuteness, cats do the same, and frogs communicate a nonchalant style while moving up on the price charts.

Because the ecosystems these mascots belong to do not have any underlying utility, the mascots are becoming boring.

Aardvark is a unique animal that Snorter has chosen. The smiling aardvark with a long snout has been referred to as Snorter’s functionality to snort the most nutritious meals (the meme coins with the highest potential). This approach of tying the mascot’s animalistic nature to the use case of the project is what sets Snorter apart from many meme coins of the same kind.

The second thing it does is keep Snorter within the meme territory. While the earlier section makes Snorter look like a project too involved with only providing users with use cases, the presence of a mascot lightens the mood.

This “not-so-serious” look is what is making Snorter a big hit among crypto ICO seekers. But does that mean Snorter could be considered the best crypto pick?

Is Snorter the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The factors contributing to Snorter’s stand as a strong investment asset are many, and all of them contribute to it making it to many “best crypto to buy now” lists across multiple publications.

The Presale Shows Strength

Snorter’s presale has been a hit so far, especially considering it has raised close to $4 million already. This clearly shows that investors are responding to the meme coin’s offerings, and this could mean great things once the cryptocurrency goes live.

Positive Reviews on Multiple Publications

Whether it is Bitcoinist, NewsBTC, or even The Economic Times, Snorter has been reviewed positively on multiple publications. All these reviews add to the positive nature of the project, showcasing to the community that it has strong fundamentals.

Novel Mascot Making Things Interest

Snorter’s mascot is novel, which gives it a different type of vibe than other popular meme coins. There have not been many meme coins in the past with mascots that communicate the use case of the project as well as Snorter does. While it matters little when it comes to market interest, it does have the potential to create a different niche of meme coins.

Conclusion

Finding the best crypto to buy now will take users in different directions. Solana has been looking the most worthy today, especially among high-cap picks. For retail investors, the promise of parabolic gains comes through crypto ICOs, which Snorter is.

The presale has raised over $3.9 million already, and its use cases are preparing it for long-term gains. Those interested can click the link below to explore the platform.

