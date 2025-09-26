Social trading app Share raises $5 million in funding, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blockworks , Genie founder Scott Gray launched the social trading app Share , securing $5 million in funding from investors including Coinbase Ventures , Collab+Currency , and Palm Tree Crypto. Share supports the three major public blockchains: Solana , Base , and Ethereum , providing real-time insights into users' on-chain transactions and allowing them to track wallets, view market trends, and trade tokens. Each wallet automatically generates a Share profile, allowing users to link multiple wallets and Farcaster accounts. Share will compete with similar products like Fomo and the social features of giants like Robinhood and Coinbase.