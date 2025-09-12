SocialGrow AI Collaborates with Openverse to Advance RWA Tokenization

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 17:30
CROSS
CROSS$0.23903-0.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1452+0.97%
Allo
RWA$0.005251-0.54%
nft-aii2 main

SocialGrow AI, a multi-chain SocialFi entity, has collaborated with Openverse, a next-gen L0 protocol revolutionizing digital asset connectivity. The partnership endeavors to utilize the standardized RWA tokenized mechanism and bridge-free interoperability of Openverse to offer streamlined cross-chain solutions. The official X announcement shared by SocialGrowAI reveals that this collaboration underscores a critical move to deliver more transparent, secure, and efficient digital transfers. Hence, the development aims to strengthen asset tokenization apart from driving wider engagement with the decentralized ecosystem.

SocialGrow AI Integrates RWA Tokenization Mechanism of Openvere

The partnership between SocialGrowAI and Openverse includes the provision of robust interoperability and RWA tokenization. In this respect, SocialGrowAI leverages the bridge-free interoperability as well as the cutting-edge RWA tokenization framework of Openverse. With this, the collaboration intends to enable seamless cross-chain interaction without requiring conventional bridges that could have higher inefficiencies and risks.

Apart from that, the integration of the L0 protocol of Openverse permits SocialGrowAI to deliver near-instant and secure transfers to users across diverse digital networks. Additionally, the respective technology guarantees that individuals and enterprises can effectively exchange their digital assets while also maintaining data integrity and compliance. Keeping this in view, the approach could establish a unique interoperability benchmark in the DeFi sector, placing Openverse and SocialGrowAI at the forefront of blockchain innovation. 

Simultaneously, the integration permits consumers to trade and invest in real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain, paving the way for wider financial inclusion and liquidity.

Establishing Inclusive and Robust Blockchain Ecosystem

According to SocialGrow AI, the collaboration with Openverse targets individual users and enterprises. Particularly, individual consumers can anticipate more compliant, secure, and faster digital asset transactions across blockchains. Additionally, enterprises get access to regulated RWA tokenization, allowing effective investment in RWAs with regulatory adherence and transparency. Thus, the partnership is set to establish a relatively resilient and inclusive ecosystem, fortifying participants with next-gen DeFi and Internet of Value-related benefits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

On September 12, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Continue Reading: With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?
Bitcoin
BTC$114,855.64+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.31+2.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:10
Share
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
Chainlink
LINK$24.26+2.19%
Boost
BOOST$0.10097+3.59%
Major
MAJOR$0.16051-0.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:20
Share
Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Thay vì chỉ là một thương vụ may mắn như nhiều trader từng trải qua với các meme coin trước đây, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) được xây dựng như một dự án có tầm nhìn dài hạn và cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đây không chỉ là một “token theo trend”, mà còn là một meme coin […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04463+0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2591+3.54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.