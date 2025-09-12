Socios Europe Secures MiCA Crypto License, Boosting Chiliz’s Web3 Role

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/12 05:57
TLDR

  • Chiliz’s Socios Europe Services has received authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider.
  • The MiCA license allows Socios.com to offer regulated crypto-asset services across all EU member states.
  • Over 400 million European sports fans can now purchase and trade fan tokens through Socios.com.
  • Chiliz has released a MiCA-compliant white paper for its CHZ token to ensure transparency for European users.
  • Socios.com will transition its operations to Socios Europe Services Limited on October 1, 2025.

Chiliz’s Socios Europe Services Limited has received authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP). This marks the first sports-focused platform licensed under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. This milestone allows the company to operate as a regulated crypto service provider across all EU member states.

Chiliz Secures MiCA License for Socios.com

Chiliz, the parent company of Socios.com, continues to assert its leadership in regulated Web3 applications. Founder and CEO Alex Dreyfus emphasized that the MiCA license validates the company’s long-term vision.

The authorization now allows more than 400 million European sports fans to access regulated crypto-asset services. These services include the ability to purchase and trade fan tokens on Socios.com. The license also covers custody, administration, and exchange of crypto assets for funds, among other services.

Socios.com Transitioning to Socios Europe Services

Chiliz has also released a MiCA-compliant white paper for its CHZ token. This effort is intended to ensure transparency for European users and trading partners. The company is in the process of registering individual Fan Token white papers with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) through MFSA.

Dreyfus further noted that these regulatory developments lay the foundation for the next phase of growth for the SportFi ecosystem.

Chiliz aims to create an ecosystem that enhances both transparency and regulation.

Socios.com will transition its operations to Socios Europe Services Limited by October 1, 2025. This transition will include new complaint-handling procedures and updated legal documentation, accessible via a new Legal Hub on the website.

