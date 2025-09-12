Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:31
Socios Europe Services Limited (SES), part of The Chiliz Group, has officially obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

This achievement marks a milestone: SES is the first MiCA-authorized entity in the blockchain sector applied to sports, known as SportFi, within the European Union.

With this authorization, over 400 million European sports fans can now access regulated crypto-asset services through a compliant infrastructure, paving the way for a new era of security and transparency in the digital world of sports.

Chiliz publishes the MiCA-compliant white paper for the CHZ token

In parallel with the authorization of SES, Chiliz has published a white paper compliant with the MiCA regulation for its CHZ token.

This document, drafted according to the guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), ensures transparency and regulatory clarity for the entire SportFi ecosystem. The publication of the white paper represents a further step forward in Chiliz’s commitment to compliance and consumer protection.

Socios Europe Services: the first MiCA-authorized sports platform

A new standard for consumer protection

With the MiCA license, Socios Europe Services Limited becomes the first sports-focused platform authorized to offer regulated crypto-asset services in all 27 countries of the European Union.

Users can now buy and trade official Fan Tokens on Socios.com through a fully regulated gateway, setting a new standard for consumer protection in the digital sports economy.

Regulated Services and Innovation

The MiCA license covers several key services, including:

  1. Custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients
  2. Exchange of crypto-assets with funds
  3. Placement of crypto-assets
  4. Crypto-asset transfer services on behalf of clients

These regulated services stand out from activities not covered by MiCA, such as fan engagement surveys, loyalty programs, and access to third-party dApps, which remain outside the scope of the regulation.

Improvements for Users and New Governance

From October 1, 2025, the operations of the Socios.com platform will be transferred to Socios Europe Services Limited, which will provide all crypto-asset services in compliance with MiCA authorization.

Users will benefit from a new procedure for handling complaints and updated legal documents, available in a new Legal Hub on the Socios.com website.

Constant Commitment to Regulatory Compliance

The Chiliz Group boasts a long history of regulatory compliance, having obtained authorizations and registrations in various jurisdictions. In addition to Malta, SES is already authorized in Spain, Italy, and Lithuania.

This proactive approach demonstrates the group’s willingness to operate according to the highest regulatory standards, consolidating its leadership position in the sector.

The publication of the MiCA-compliant white paper for the CHZ token provides detailed information on the functioning of the token, in line with Title II of the MiCA Regulation. Additionally, the process of registering the white papers for each Fan Token with ESMA has been initiated, through notification to the MFSA.

The CEO’s Statements: A Vision for the Future of SportFi

According to Alex Dreyfus, CEO and founder of Chiliz, “obtaining full MiCA authorization positions us at the forefront of regulated Web3 innovation in sports and entertainment.

This milestone confirms our long-term vision: to build a compliant and sustainable blockchain infrastructure that empowers fans and organizations, in Europe and beyond.”

Dreyfus highlights how these regulatory results provide the foundation for the next phase of growth for SportFi: “Greater transparency and regulation help create an ecosystem capable of tokenizing real assets in the sports sector and democratizing access to these on-chain assets. It is a crucial moment for our community and our partners.”

Chiliz Group: leader in blockchain for sports and entertainment

The Chiliz Group confirms itself as a leader in blockchain solutions for sports and entertainment, having developed Fan Tokens, the main digital asset for the sector.

Through Socios.com, Chiliz offers a secure and intuitive hub where users can access exclusive experiences, rewards, and opportunities offered by the world’s biggest sports clubs, including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

The Chiliz Chain provides a decentralized and reliable infrastructure for brands, developers, and communities, contributing to building the future of the Web3 ecosystem.

A new chapter for the digitalization of sports

The MiCA authorization obtained by Socios Europe Services Limited and the publication of the compliant white paper for the CHZ token mark the beginning of a new chapter for the digitalization of sports in Europe.

Thanks to clear regulation and secure infrastructures, millions of fans will be able to actively and safely participate in the digital evolution of their sports passions, while clubs and organizations can explore new opportunities for engagement and monetization.

Socios Europe Services and Chiliz thus position themselves as pioneers of a model of responsible innovation, where blockchain technology and regulation work together to create value, trust, and new possibilities in the world of sports.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/11/socios-europe-services-obtains-the-first-mica-license-for-the-sportfi-sector-a-breakthrough-for-blockchain-in-sports/

