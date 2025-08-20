SoFi Technologies Adopts Bitcoin Lightning Network for Cross-Border Payments

Key Notes

SoFi’s international transfers convert USD to Bitcoin, using the Lightning Network for real-time global remittances.

Service begins in Mexico later this year, with transparent rates, 24/7 access, and phased expansion to new markets.

SoFi is working to offer crypto services from 2023, and now, with the new crypto-friendly regulations, it is launching in 2025.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) announced it will introduce a blockchain-powered international money transfer service later this year, making it one of the first US banks to leverage the Bitcoin Lightning Network for cross-border remittances.

According to the announcement, the service is powered by Lightspark’s Universal Money Address (UMA) technology, which uses Bitcoin infrastructure to enable instant, low-cost transfers directly from the SoFi app. Members will be able to send funds to international destinations, starting with Mexico, at fees below the current US national average. Additional destination countries are set to join shortly after the initial roll-out.







How the Bitcoin Lightning Network Powers SoFi Transfers

By integrating UMA technology into its platform, SoFi offers transfers where funds are converted from US dollars to Bitcoin in real-time, routed using the Lightning Network, and then instantly exchanged into the recipient’s local currency.

This process aims to lower costs and speed up delivery, providing a transparent experience where rates and fees are displayed upfront. Transfers will be available 24/7 within the SoFi app and do not require external services or third-party applications.

SoFi’s CEO, Anthony Noto, called the launch a significant step towards utilizing blockchain to improve its users’ financial lives. He highlighted both the demand evidenced by customer interest and the push for more inclusive money movement, noting that for many users, efficient and inexpensive international remittances are essential.

Lightspark CEO David Marcus underlined that open networks like Bitcoin provide the infrastructure for fast, affordable, and secure global money transfers, with SoFi emerging as a key partner in this trend. The service is part of a phased launch, beginning with Mexico and expanding globally.

David Marcus was very famous when he was leading the crypto initiative of Meta, and his departure from the company in 2021. Later, in 2022, he revealed plans to build a new crypto startup that would develop Bitcoin Network technology. Then, in 2023, he was launching financial products for businesses based on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, the most famous layer 2 technology of Bitcoin.

SoFi Restarts Crypto Services After 2-Year Regulatory Pause

Despite the relaunch of crypto services, SoFi’s stock saw a sharp drop on August 19, 2025, trading down by over 6%, according to Yahoo Finance, reaching a new 52-week low of $22.80, as all the markets had a bad day due to geopolitical uncertainty.

The online banking platform has been working on crypto products since 2023, but due to the regulatory uncertainty in the US, it paused all its plans. Until June 2025, when they restarted their crypto trading services, they followed the new crypto-friendly regulations in the country. Also, with Lightspark, they will launch more crypto services for their users.

