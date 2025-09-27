The post SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SoftBank and Ark Investment Management initiate funding talks with Tether, eyeing $500 billion valuation. Tether’s valuation could rival top private companies globally. Potential increase in USDT’s credibility and market presence. SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA regarding a significant funding round, potentially valuing Tether at $500 billion as of September 27, 2025. This funding could elevate Tether’s market position, enhance institutional legitimacy, and impact the stablecoin landscape significantly, affecting cryptocurrencies like USDT, ETH, and BTC. Institutional Investors Eye Tether’s $500 Billion Valuation Bloomberg has reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA for a significant financing initiative. If materialized, this could become Tether’s most substantial funding round, envisioning a valuation of $500 billion. The proposed investment is anticipated to reshape Tether’s market standing, enhancing its competitive edge. USDT’s market capital position could be strengthened, influencing the broader stablecoin market dynamics and deployment in digital finance. Market analysts observe a cautious yet optimistic stance, awaiting further announcements. Katherine Doherty from Bloomberg noted the implications for wider investor interest, indicating that such movements could bolster USDT’s role in both DeFi and institutional finance. Katherine Doherty, Finance Reporter, Bloomberg, “SoftBank and Kathy Wood’s Ark are among potential investors in this major funding round…it signals to the marketplace just what investors like Kathy Wood are thinking about a firm like Tether moving forward.” Tether’s Strategic Expansion: Implications for USDT and DeFi Did you know? This potential funding round could position Tether among the most valuable private companies, comparable to its main competitor Circle’s valuation in relation to its USDC adoption. According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of Tether’s USDT remains stable at $1.00, sustaining a market cap of $174.27 billion and accounting for 4.62% of the… The post SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SoftBank and Ark Investment Management initiate funding talks with Tether, eyeing $500 billion valuation. Tether’s valuation could rival top private companies globally. Potential increase in USDT’s credibility and market presence. SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA regarding a significant funding round, potentially valuing Tether at $500 billion as of September 27, 2025. This funding could elevate Tether’s market position, enhance institutional legitimacy, and impact the stablecoin landscape significantly, affecting cryptocurrencies like USDT, ETH, and BTC. Institutional Investors Eye Tether’s $500 Billion Valuation Bloomberg has reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA for a significant financing initiative. If materialized, this could become Tether’s most substantial funding round, envisioning a valuation of $500 billion. The proposed investment is anticipated to reshape Tether’s market standing, enhancing its competitive edge. USDT’s market capital position could be strengthened, influencing the broader stablecoin market dynamics and deployment in digital finance. Market analysts observe a cautious yet optimistic stance, awaiting further announcements. Katherine Doherty from Bloomberg noted the implications for wider investor interest, indicating that such movements could bolster USDT’s role in both DeFi and institutional finance. Katherine Doherty, Finance Reporter, Bloomberg, “SoftBank and Kathy Wood’s Ark are among potential investors in this major funding round…it signals to the marketplace just what investors like Kathy Wood are thinking about a firm like Tether moving forward.” Tether’s Strategic Expansion: Implications for USDT and DeFi Did you know? This potential funding round could position Tether among the most valuable private companies, comparable to its main competitor Circle’s valuation in relation to its USDC adoption. According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of Tether’s USDT remains stable at $1.00, sustaining a market cap of $174.27 billion and accounting for 4.62% of the…

SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:59
ARK
ARK$0.4173+1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012584-27.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.007835+2.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,017.51+1.31%
Key Points:
  • SoftBank and Ark Investment Management initiate funding talks with Tether, eyeing $500 billion valuation.
  • Tether’s valuation could rival top private companies globally.
  • Potential increase in USDT’s credibility and market presence.

SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA regarding a significant funding round, potentially valuing Tether at $500 billion as of September 27, 2025.

This funding could elevate Tether’s market position, enhance institutional legitimacy, and impact the stablecoin landscape significantly, affecting cryptocurrencies like USDT, ETH, and BTC.

Institutional Investors Eye Tether’s $500 Billion Valuation

Bloomberg has reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA for a significant financing initiative. If materialized, this could become Tether’s most substantial funding round, envisioning a valuation of $500 billion.

The proposed investment is anticipated to reshape Tether’s market standing, enhancing its competitive edge. USDT’s market capital position could be strengthened, influencing the broader stablecoin market dynamics and deployment in digital finance.

Market analysts observe a cautious yet optimistic stance, awaiting further announcements. Katherine Doherty from Bloomberg noted the implications for wider investor interest, indicating that such movements could bolster USDT’s role in both DeFi and institutional finance.

Katherine Doherty, Finance Reporter, Bloomberg, “SoftBank and Kathy Wood’s Ark are among potential investors in this major funding round…it signals to the marketplace just what investors like Kathy Wood are thinking about a firm like Tether moving forward.”

Tether’s Strategic Expansion: Implications for USDT and DeFi

Did you know? This potential funding round could position Tether among the most valuable private companies, comparable to its main competitor Circle’s valuation in relation to its USDC adoption.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of Tether’s USDT remains stable at $1.00, sustaining a market cap of $174.27 billion and accounting for 4.62% of the total market dominance. Despite a slight decrease in 24-hour trading volume by 26.68%, USDT shows a positive trend over the last 30 and 60 days.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:53 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Residents from the Coincu research team suggest that if successful, this funding might consolidate USDT’s dominance, potentially leading to regulatory scrutiny and broader industry adoption. Such trends could ensure Tether’s strategic expansion in established financial systems.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/softbank-ark-tether-funding-talks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.02%
Plasma
XPL$1.3937+9.59%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0223-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
Share
Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Certainly. Here’s the rewritten article with the specified enhancements and structure, including an added introductory paragraph to provide context: — Cryptocurrency markets continue to grapple with a complex mix of macroeconomic signals, regulatory uncertainties, and investor sentiment shifts. Despite anticipation of a post-options expiry rally, Bitcoin has struggled to regain critical levels amid rising traditional [...]
WHY
WHY$0.00000002999-5.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+5.52%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 10:10
Share
The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.

The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.

PANews reported on September 27th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the number of Tron accounts has exceeded 334.59 million since its establishment in 2017. It currently processes an average of 2.36 million USDT transfers per day, with a daily USDT transfer volume of US$22.55 billion.
Share
PANews2025/09/27 09:54
Share

Trending News

More

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.

Trump's second son Eric Trump again suggests buying at the bottom

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance