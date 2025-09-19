TLDR SoftBank cuts 20% Vision Fund jobs, pivots to AI & chip-heavy bets. AI-first: SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff, doubles down on chips & data. Vision Fund layoffs fuel SoftBank’s $500B AI and chip ecosystem push. SoftBank shifts from startups to AI, chips, and mega data center bets. Masayoshi Son leads SoftBank pivot: job cuts, [...] The post SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SoftBank cuts 20% Vision Fund jobs, pivots to AI & chip-heavy bets. AI-first: SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff, doubles down on chips & data. Vision Fund layoffs fuel SoftBank’s $500B AI and chip ecosystem push. SoftBank shifts from startups to AI, chips, and mega data center bets. Masayoshi Son leads SoftBank pivot: job cuts, [...] The post SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.

SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 19:50
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.82%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03627-0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1393-2.24%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003052-6.40%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00623-1.57%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0005--%

TLDR

  • SoftBank cuts 20% Vision Fund jobs, pivots to AI & chip-heavy bets.
  • AI-first: SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff, doubles down on chips & data.
  • Vision Fund layoffs fuel SoftBank’s $500B AI and chip ecosystem push.
  • SoftBank shifts from startups to AI, chips, and mega data center bets.
  • Masayoshi Son leads SoftBank pivot: job cuts, AI bets, chip dominance.

SoftBank Group(9984.T) shares closed the trading session at ¥18,375, rising ¥120 or 0.66%, after sharp intraday fluctuations. The stock dropped in midday but rebounded in late trading, reflecting strong market activity. This came as SoftBank announced a 20% global workforce reduction in its Vision Fund unit.

SoftBank Group (9984.T)

Shift to AI and chip strategy triggers global job cuts

SoftBank has initiated its third round of layoffs in the Vision Fund division since 2022. Around 20% of the fund’s global workforce, which numbers over 300, will leave the company. Unlike previous reductions tied to losses, this move follows a quarter of strong fund performance.

SoftBank is now reallocating capital to large-scale artificial intelligence ventures in the U.S. and infrastructure investments. The strategy emphasizes concentrated bets over the earlier venture capital-style approach. The group moves closer to the high-risk investment tactics preferred by founder Masayoshi Son.

SoftBank is backing AI infrastructure with long-term plans including the $500 billion Stargate data center network in the United States. This project, in collaboration with OpenAI, reflects a pivot away from a broad startup portfolio. The latest restructuring aligns staffing with the company’s new AI-first priorities.

Record gains enable strategic realignment toward capital-heavy bets

SoftBank Vision Fund recently posted its strongest results since mid-2021, helped by positions in Nvidia and Coupang. This financial rebound has given the group breathing room to act aggressively. Rather than de-risking, SoftBank is shifting to large-scale technology and infrastructure bets.

The fund invested $9.7 billion in AI initiatives over the past year through Vision Fund 2. These include foundation model projects and infrastructure that support advanced computation. SoftBank’s recent acquisitions include chipmakers Graphcore and Ampere Computing.

The group also took stakes in Arm, Intel, and Nvidia to deepen its chip ecosystem strategy. These moves aim to unify chip design, data centers, and AI models under a single ecosystem. Though ambitious, delays in both U.S. and Japan-based infrastructure projects pose challenges.

SoftBank reinforces financial position as risks mount

SoftBank continues to emphasize strong liquidity during its strategic transition. The company reported a cash balance of ¥4 trillion ($27 billion) during its August earnings call. This reserve may help cushion the impact of execution risks from capital-heavy projects.

While Vision Fund will still consider selective investments, focus will remain on supporting AI infrastructure. This includes efforts to build scalable systems in both domestic and international markets. SoftBank appears committed to redefining its future around advanced technology infrastructure.

SoftBank’s transformation reflects a return to bold, targeted investments driven by technological conviction. The company’s direction signals a clear move away from diversified startups to core AI and chip assets. As restructuring continues, markets will evaluate how well the new strategy delivers results.

 

The post SoftBank Group (9984.T) Stock: Vision Fund Cuts 20% as Focus Shifts to AI and Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally