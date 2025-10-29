SOL ETF News: Grayscale Unveils Solana Trust ETF with Integrated Staking Rewards

Grayscale launched the Solana Trust ETF (GSOL), offering exposure and staking yields, marking a new milestone for U.S. crypto products.

Grayscale announced the launch of the Solana Trust ETF (GSOL) now. The investment vehicle provides immediate exposure to Solana, as well as staking yields. This is one of the first major U.S. ETFs to offer a combination of spot holding and staking. Therefore, it is a key precedent for large crypto assets in general. Therefore, investors get a new access to digital growth.

Grayscale Expands Investor Choice Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs

The new GSOL ticker is the most convenient way of getting Solana exposure. Also, exposure combined with instant staking yields is a great feature of the product. Solana is one of the fastest-growing digital assets in the industry. The blockchain is a database that offers high-speed and low-cost transactions every time. This unique infrastructure is able to easily support thousands of transactions per second.

Overall, Solana is a high-performance Proof of Stake blockchain. The network is known to be cost-effective and offers high transaction throughput all the time. These characteristics have contributed to its continued growth across the world. Today, the platform has been actively used by innovative businesses and financial institutions. Ultimately, the blockchain is meant to be accessible to everyone, which is quite effective.

Inkoo Kang, Grayscale SVP of ETFs, commented on the launch directly. She said the modern portfolio now encompasses digital assets exposure for growth. In addition, this exposure provides important diversification in addition to bonds and equities. Ms. Kang said that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were just the start.

Specifically, GSOL makes investor choice much more abundant. This product has the scale of service and operations infrastructure that institutions require. In addition, more financial advisors currently view digital assets as an essential portfolio asset. Therefore, GSOL provides exchange-traded and cheap exposure. The well-known ETP format makes this institutional staking program successful.

In fact, the Solana platform is designed for anyone to use. Its capabilities are actively sought by new users and large financial institutions. This shows that the technology is constantly popular. As the size of the allocation to digital assets increases, the need for diversified products increases. Therefore, GSOL is a compliant and accessible way to invest.

GSOL Staking Mechanics Offer 77% Net Rewards to Investors

The GSOL product first became available in 2021. Consequently, it went on to successfully list on the OTCQX exchange in 2023. And interestingly enough, the staking facility went live in October 2025. This activation is a significant enhancement for the trust as a whole. Therefore, network participation brings an immediate added value to the product.

The staking returns are now directly captured in the Net Asset Value (NAV). This mechanism provides investors with the possibility of continued compounding returns over time. Furthermore, Grayscale plans to transfer 77% of all staking rewards willingly. This percentage comes to GSOL investors on a net basis directly. Thus, the structure ensures maximum yield for shareholders.

The launch is one of the first spot Solana ETPs to allow for staking in the U.S. As a result, investors have a direct benefit from the value accrual. This added value comes from being an active participant in the Solana network. On the other hand, cross-exposure between spot and yield is highly innovative. Therefore, GSOL satisfies the institutional demand for productive assets.

Ultimately, this GSOL launch is a milestone in the digital asset market. It reflects the ongoing development of the investment business in the world. The approval of a regulated product of integrated staking is a decisive factor. In addition, this report shows that alternative Layer 1 chains are gaining more attention. Thus, Grayscale paves a major new way for institutional capital.

