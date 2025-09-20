Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 00:15
Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap.

Solana (SOL)

Source: TradingView

Solana trades between 213.85 and 257.95 after a hot run. The coin is up 9.26% in 7 days, 33.79% in 30 days, and 90.64% in 6 months. Momentum stays firm and keeps drawing fresh bids.

The 10-day average at 245.46 has moved above the 100-day line at 238.90, a positive hint. RSI at 64.54 and Stochastic at 78.63 hover near overbought, while MACD holds at 2.59. Buyers now watch 275.87, about 11% above the top of the current band. Clearing that level could spark a run to 319.97, another 25% higher. If energy fades, price may retreat to 187.67, roughly 14% under the lower edge, with 143.57 as the deeper backstop.

Charts favor more gains as long as SOL stays above 187.67. A push through 257.95 could lift the coin 20-30% in coming weeks, echoing its recent monthly pace. Failure to beat 275.87 may cool the advance and shave 8-12%. The strong half-year climb and rising averages point up, but swings will stay sharp.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Secure XYZ at the best price now 

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Conclusion

SOL targets 240-260, with higher highs possible if support holds amid the 2025 bull run. XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, pursues outsized gains through its active fan community.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

