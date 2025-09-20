As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally […] The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally […] The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.

SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 23:13
Solana
SOL$239.33+1.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.58%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02428-3.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5295+0.76%

As Solana gains traction, investors are also inquiring whether the viral presale token called Layer Brett could be an equally compelling investment in today’s evolving crypto market. Here’s the full details:

Layer Brett (LBRETT) May Just Be MemeFi Next Big Ethereum-based Token

The crypto market has shown time and again that adoption is rarely just about the technology itself. Narrative, culture and timing also matter just as much. Meme coins like PEPE and DOGE serve as reminders that a compelling idea tied to a shared story can transform early buyers into winners. Enter LBRETT, a project that understands this dynamic but is building its identity on sustainability and real value rather than hype alone.

What makes it stand out further is its growth model, which is deeply tied to community involvement. This is because instead of rewarding only the earliest buyers, Layer Brett incentivizes holders who stay active and engaged. As expected, this builds loyalty in a market that usually thrives on constant rotation.

This loyalty-driven model becomes even stronger with staking, with the current presale offering an eye-popping APY of over 650%. While such high returns naturally attract short-term speculators, they also appeal to long-term investors who understand the compounding effect of consistent rewards. With its innovative features and meme appeal, LBRETT is fast becoming one of the most talked-about presales in the market today.

Since early exits are known to leave huge rewards untouched, many holders end up staying longer than expected, which creates stability in the ecosystem. At the same time, the developers are already pushing forward with NFT integrations and gaming features. This way, they are ensuring that LBRETT isn’t just another meme token but a project with a culture of utility and staying power.

Solana (SOL) Could Be Facing An Incredible Price Rally Soon

This year has been nothing short of wild for Solana. The SOL token hit an all-time high of $295.83 in January before sliding through spring. Since April, however, SOL has staged a steady recovery with only brief pullbacks. This slow but consistent climb reflects where investors see Solana in its current growth cycle.

Instead of hype driven swings, SOL is now building reliable support levels. Usually, this is a sign that comes before the next explosive surge. To make the excitement even better, chatter about a possible spot Solana ETF is growing louder. While regulatory approval is never guaranteed, the groundwork is already being laid for these funds to launch by the end of 2025.

This narrative alone has kept institutions glued to SOL.  Just this past week, the analyst Genuine Degen revealed on X that Galaxy Digital poured billions into SOL. This not only drove recent weekly gains but also led to more speculation that the SOL price could hit $300 soon. With momentum stacking up, the SOL price  is once again at the center of market attention, showing that it still has plenty of upside left.

Conclusion

While SOL may be heading toward new highs, investors are actively exploring opportunities with stronger upside. Currently priced at just $0.0058 in its ongoing public presale, Layer Brett is emerging as a standout choice, having raised more than $3.8 million in remarkably short time.

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post SOL Price Forecast: Could Recent Solana Treasury Strategy and ETF Filings Trigger A 2-3x Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008422-11.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03491+0.60%
Threshold
T$0.01661-0.41%
Solana
SOL$239.42+1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

BlockchainFX has raised $7.5M, offers 500+ tradable assets, daily USDT rewards, token burns, and a presale Visa Card. At $0.024, analysts see BFX as a top 2025 buy.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005244+3.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 23:35
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October